Mammogram Bus Rolls into Flathead County

A mammography bus is coming to the Flathead City-County Health Department’s parking lot on Oct. 2.

The Winkley Mobile Mammography Coach, run by Logan Health, has visited the county’s health department on its statewide circuit for over 10 years in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We typically have a good turnout for this event, and many patients like the convenience of utilizing the bus, as most appointments take under 30 minutes,” Malia Freeman, the county’s population health supervisor, stated in an email to the Beacon.

Mammograms typically increase in October, with the bus seeing a 25% increase in volume during the month last year. In total, the mobile coach performed approximately 2,600 procedures across Montana in 2024.

Logan Health officials built out a new bus in 2020, installing new technology for tomosynthesis breast imaging and bone density scanning. The 3D mammography captures multiple images at different angles, creating a 3D image that allows radiologists to look through the reconstructed image one slice at a time.

Though out-of-pocket costs for the procedure depend on the insurance provider, most insurance companies cover yearly mammography screenings. Those enrolled in Medicare or the Montana Cancer Screening Program also have mammograms covered.

For others, the Save a Sister program covers breast health expenses, including mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies and postoperative garments. The program is a collaboration between Logan Health and the county’s health department. Normally, the total cost of a mammography before insurance is around $570, including the reading fee.

“The program ensures that no woman is denied lifesaving preventive care, diagnostic services or essential recovery supplies because of cost,” Chris Leopold, senior marketing coordinator for Logan Health, stated.

Starting at age 40, people who an average risk of breast cancer are recommended to have annual mammogram screenings. Those with dense breasts should consider additional screenings, according to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Those between the age of 25 and 39 are recommended to have a breast exam every one to three years.

There are still a few appointments available on Oct. 2 for the mammogram bus, and interested individuals can call 406-751-8163 to schedule. If someone is unable to attend the Oct. 2 screening, Logan Health Medical Center offers walk-in mammography services Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and does not require a referral.

