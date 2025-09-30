Applications for $400 Homeowner Property Tax Rebates Due Oct. 1

Montana homeowners have until Wednesday, Oct. 1, to apply for rebates of up to $400 on their 2024 property tax bills, claiming relief that is one component of a bipartisan push by lawmakers and Gov. Greg Gianforte to address rising residential tax bills.

According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the rebates are available for single-family homes, apartments, condos and mobile homes owned and occupied by Montana taxpayers for at least seven months in 2024.

Properties owned by limited liability corporations and some types of trusts are ineligible. The Legislature also did not provide for rebates for renters, who typically pay their landlords’ property taxes via their rent.

Taxpayers can apply for the rebate via the revenue department website at getmyrebate.mt.gov. The application requires the property owner’s name and Social Security number as well as the property’s Montana Cadastral system geocode. Taxpayers who paid less than $400 in 2024 property taxes will also need to provide the amount of taxes billed on tax notice sent to them by their county treasurer last fall.

Most larger Montana counties also offer an “iTax” service or other web system that lets the public look up tax bills by address or owner name. That list includes Yellowstone, Missoula, Cascade, Gallatin, Flathead and Lewis and Clark counties.

The rebates were part of the second-home tax and homestead tax relief package passed by the Legislature and signed by Gianforte, a Republican, earlier this year. Other provisions of the package rework tax calculations to reduce bills for owner-occupied and long-term rental residences. Those provisions will take effect starting with the 2025 tax bills that will be mailed this fall.

The state previously provided larger rebates of up to $675 on homeowner taxes billed in 2023 and 2022.

More information about the rebates and application process is available on the revenue department website.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.