Blasting Operations on ‘Whitefish West’ Project to Prompt Prolonged Delays

Road construction crews are preparing to conduct drilling and rock blasting along the U.S. Highway 93 corridor west of Whitefish between mile markers 130 and 131 and on Antler Ridge Road. Drivers should expect temporary road closures of up to one hour starting Friday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.

The blasts will occur only once per day between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), which is leading the multi-year highway-reconstruction project in partnership with Knife River’s Mountain West Division.

During drilling and blasting operations, the roadway will be temporarily closed for 30 to 60 minutes while crews blast and remove rock and subsequently complete a safety check. The roadway will be reopened as soon as debris is cleared and it is safe for motorists.

According to Bob Vosen, MDT’s district administrator in Missoula, the traveling public should plan ahead, allow extra time, and drive safely through the work zone. All work is dependent on weather and other unforeseen factors.

“Safety is our top priority. These blasting operations are an important step in the realignment and reconstruction of U.S. 93,” according Vosen. “We recognize traffic delays can be frustrating, and we greatly appreciate the public’s patience as we complete work that will enhance this corridor’s safety and efficiency for years to come.”

The construction corridor begins on the western outskirts of Whitefish near the intersection with Mountainside Drive and extends approximately three miles west, just past Livermore Flats. Planned safety enhancements for the U.S. 93 West of Whitefish project include a new driving surface, designated turn lanes, guardrail, wider shoulders, new signage, and a separated shared-use path with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant handrails and detectable warning devices.

The intersection at Twin Bridges Road will gain a westbound turn lane, easing the apprehensions of motorists approaching the pinched intersection from either direction while reducing blind spots.

The shared-use path will begin near the intersection of Mountainside Drive, contouring along the north edge of the highway before migrating beneath the roadbed about 1,500 feet east of Skyles Lake Lane, near the old Stillwater Fish House restaurant. After the undercrossing, the path will track along the south edge of the highway until its terminus at Livermore Flats, west of Twin Bridges Road and the North Spencer Mountain Trailhead.

In March, MDT cleared a swath of trees on either side of the highway, which is necessary for utility relocation and reconstruction.

Throughout construction, updates will be distributed via email, webpage, and text message. To receive text updates, text 93WESTWHITEFISH to 41411.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call an information hotline at (406) 207-4484 during business hours. To learn more, visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/us93westwhitefish.