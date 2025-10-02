Fall Can’t-Miss Events

After a prolonged heat streak wrung the last droplets of moisture out of summer, the crisp weather of a Flathead Valley fall is a welcome atmospheric mood shift. Alongside its orange-tinted trees and pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks, autumn in the Flathead Valley means events for the whole family. Here are a few upcoming highlights.

The Great Northwest Oktoberfest

Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 9-11 Depot Park, 510 Railway St., Whitefish

The beloved Great Northwest Oktoberfest returns to Whitefish this fall, bringing two weekends of German beer, food, music and dancing. Activities include stein holding, keg hurling, and a chicken dance contest for the kids. Tickets ($10) are sold at the gate, and kids (12 and under) are free when accompanied by a parent. The festivities will take place from 5 – 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and noon – 11 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit whitefishoktoberfest.com for more information.

Whitefish Gallery Nights Art Walk

Oct. 2 Whitefish

On the evening of Oct. 2, Whitefish’s art scene comes to life in a celebration of the city’s artists and community spirit. The free art walk includes light refreshments, unique art exhibitions and live entertainment. Participating galleries include local favorites such as Cawdrey Gallery, FoR Fine Art, Going To The Sun Gallery, The Walking Man Frame Shop & Gallery, Underscore Art, Glacier Sotheby’s, Hollman Miller Gallery, and Stumptown Art Studio. For more information, visit whitefishgallerynights.org.

Alpine Artisans Tour of the Arts

Oct. 11-12 Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Lincoln

Tour of the Arts is a popular self-guided tour, featuring the works of over 25 artists across six studios, three galleries and two museums in Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Lincoln. The event is put on by Alpine Artisans, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the arts in the Seeley, Swan and Blackfoot Valleys. Visitors will be able to meet artists in their studios and learn firsthand about their work. A complete list of participating galleries, as well businesses offering discounted rates for the weekend can be found at alpineartisans.org/tour-of-the-arts.

Harvestfest

Oct. 18 Canyon Elementary School, 200 North St., Hungry Horse

The Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first annual Harvestfest, a fall celebration that will include a pie auction, chili cook off, children’s costume parade and corn hole tournament. Admission to the event is free, though a donation to the food bank is recommended. Harvestfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at columbiafallschamber.org/Harvestfest.

Pumpkin Pickin’ and Haunted Hayride

Fall means changing foliage, chilly nights and gourds. Lots and lots of gourds. The Flathead Valley’s lush soil, the stuff that made this such an attractive place to settle all those decades ago, is perfect for growing pumpkins, and there are a number of options around Kalispell and across Northwest Montana to pick your jackolantern-to-be.

In addition to pumpkins, Sweet Pickin’s Pumpkin Patch offers the added bonuses of numerous family-friendly activities: rides, games, food and more. And while Fritz Corn Maze doesn’t have a pumpkin patch, it offers fun activities and a sprawling cornfield maze. Watch out for zombies, gorillas and chainsaw men as you walk through the corn!

Meanwhile, Clydesdale Outpost will deliver all the jump scares with its 4th Annual Haunted Hayride on Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25. The theme: Werewolves of Whitefish. Tickets are $25 per person. Children under 3 are free.

Sweet Pickin’s Pumpkin Patch

1990 Holt Stage Road, Kalispell

sweetpickinskalispell.com

(406) 270-0089

Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 20 – Oct. 30



Fritz Corn Maze

At the turnoff of 173 Birch Grove Rd. E., between Kalispell and Columbia Falls

fritzcornmaze.com

(406) 755-4210

Open weekends through October



Clydesdale Outpost Haunted Hayride 2025 – Werewolves of Whitefish

100 Outpost Drive, Whitefish

clydesdaleoutpost.com

(406) 407-8983

Open Oct. 16-18, Oct. 23-25