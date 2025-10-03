BobFest to Celebrate Wild Places, Wilderness Stewardship

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation (BMWF) is hosting its annual gala Oct. 10 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds, featuring live music, dinner and drinks, wilderness-themed games and activities, plus raffles and auctions to raise funds for the foundation’s stewardship and education programs across the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

As the nonprofit’s annual fundraising event, ticket proceeds and silent auction funds will be funneled toward the foundation’s work to open trails, restore habitat, and provide wilderness education next summer in the 1.6-million-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

BobFest attendees participate in the crosscut saw competition. Photo courtesy of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation

Some special four-legged guests will also be attending the event: a string of mules who carry in gear and supplies for the foundation’s volunteer crews will be out front for guests to meet. There will be manty wrapping demonstrations and competitions, as well as a crosscut saw competition for the chance to win prizes. Younger generations of wilderness lovers can visit the kid’s corner filled with outdoor-themed activities and games.

One of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation’s four-legged volunteers greets at BobFest. Photo courtesy of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation

The evening will feature the musical stylings of the Helnore Highwater Band, a classic country act from northwest Montana who play a lively mix of outlaw country covers and originals inspired by the old west.

Door tickets include dinner and dessert. The Salty Calf will be serving a taco bar buffet with all the fixings, and dessert will be provided by Ceres Bakery. Sacred Waters Brewing Company will supply their local beers for the no-host bar.

The BobFest’s silent and live auctions will include a wide array of items: art, outdoor gear, wilderness adventures and getaways, and local handcrafted goods. All proceeds raised from the evening will support the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation’s work to open trails, restore habitat, and provide wilderness education next summer in the 1.6-million-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

Tickets are $40 for adults; children age 10 and under are free. Learn more and get your tickets at bmwf.org/bobfest.