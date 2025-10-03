Kalispell Needs New Blood and a Fresh Perspective

For those of us who grew up in Kalispell, the city was once a vibrant place. Department stores, cafes, and drug stores lined Main Street, spilling into adjacent streets and avenues. It was a treat to go downtown. But then came the 1970s and the “mall era” and downtown Kalispell went on life support: Where stately buildings once rose, Main Street became pocked with parking lots after a rash of arson fires; storefront after storefront stood blank and empty. Thankfully, though the renaissance of this past decade has brought appreciable restoration, Kalispell still faces challenges. With the rapid growth, rising property taxes and unprecedented homeless conundrum, intentional leadership is needed to save the ground won back.



In that regard, I recently had the privilege of hearing Kisa Davison speak at a campaign event. As a mayoral candidate, I found her qualifications to be impressive: Kisa is intelligent, practical and articulate. The owner of two successful Kalispell businesses, she brings a wealth of business experience and leadership prowess to the table. As a Kalispell resident, Kisa is extremely aware of the challenges homeowners now face: rising taxes, increasing pressure on infrastructure and services and a burgeoning crime rate. As Kalispell creeps north — and south and east and west — as more and more precious farmland is swallowed up, I concur with Kisa especially on urban growth policy: Kalispell needs to grow up and not just out.



I believe Kalispell could use some new blood and a fresh perspective in its city government, and I believe Kisa Davison offers both. Please support her in her bid for mayor.

Kathleen Burt

Kalispell