Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sept. 26: Flathead 411 Threats

By

Saturday, Sept. 25

10:18 a.m. A shepherd mix was barking too close to a school.

10:29 a.m. A citizen need help getting the lid off a grease bucket, but it was “pretty stuck.”

9:06 p.m. Teenagers were cussing at apartment complex tenants.

Sunday, Sept. 26

2:47 p.m. Two different stories surrounding a road rage incident allegedly entailed tail gating, blaring horns and flipping the bird, did not line up.

2:37 p.m. The driver of a gold Hummer ran another vehicle off the road.

3:37 p.m. There was a miscommunication about when a stolen scooter was supposed to be returned.

3:40 p.m. A mother hoping to change the laws surrounding the van capacities at her child’s school threatened to spread information on Flathead 411 and on “mom’s groups on the internet.”

3:36 p.m. A brown dog with a pink collar and a curly tail was intimidating the neighbors.

6:37 p.m. A man retrieving his belongings from the Kalispell Police Department was disappointed that his straw hat was missing.

9:38 p.m. A man’s fiancé “took off” in his red Jeep Patriot.

10:28 p.m. Teenagers were pointing lasers at drivers in the Target parking lot.

Thursday, Oct. 2

10:57 a.m. An elderly driver committed a hit-and-run “by the pumpkins” at Super 1 Foods.

2:19 p.m. The white Pomeranian who lives in the yellow house barks all day long.

Friday, Oct. 3

12:46 a.m. Someone’s smoke detector battery needed to be replaced.

12:50 a.m. The neighbor was “throwing hate speech” through the wall.

