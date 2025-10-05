Ryan Hunter Has Kalispell’s Future in Mind 

As a parent raising children here in the Flathead Valley, I care deeply about the kind of community we’re building, not just for today, but for the next generation. That’s why I’m supporting Ryan Hunter for mayor of Kalispell.



Ryan and I are both raising our families here, and we share the same hopes for our kids: that they can grow up in safe neighborhoods, attend schools with clean, safe drinking water, and one day afford to live here if they choose. These are basic expectations that every family should be able to count on.



Ryan is proactively addressing Kalispell’s housing affordability crisis, working to ensure that working families and young people aren’t priced out of our community. He’s been endorsed by the Northern Rockies Labor Council and is a strong supporter of union workers and fair wages.



Importantly, Ryan opposes a general sales tax that would raise the cost of living for local residents. He states he would support a local option sales tax that applies only to out-of-state visitors, helping to fund city services without burdening Kalispell residents who are already burdened with the high prices of food, utilities, and rent.



As a council member, Ryan listens to community members, he cares about others input and takes thoughtful action. Ryan has always focused on making fair and responsible decisions that enhance our community in ways that benefit the people who live here.



Let’s vote for a future that works for all of us.



Tara Lee

Kalispell