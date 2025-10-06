Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2,500,000

Kalispell
Where: 543 Harvest View Ln.
Price: $2,590,000
What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 4,673
This gorgeous home has an open-concept layout that flows effortlessly into the spacious living and dining area. It features two bonus rooms, top-of-the-line appliances, a huge center island, and sleek finishes throughout. It’s situated on a 2.9-acre lot in the highly sought-after Harvest View subdivision. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30046078
Dayton
Where: 41995 Road Y2
Price: $2,595,000
What: Four-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 4,189
This picturesque lakefront Victorian home features massive Flathead Lake and mountain views. It has a rock fireplace, round viewing room, entertainment area, bar, bunk room, and custom pine wood and beams. The home sits on about 1 acre with 87 feet of pristine Flathead Lake frontage. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30055686
Kalispell
Where: 1555 Stillwater Rd.
Price: $2,575,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,067
This 46-acre luxury estate in Kalispell’s West Valley has sweeping views of farm fields, mountains, and Glacier National Park, creating an unparalleled backdrop for a private, serene experience. The home features rustic log accents, a river rock fireplace, upgraded carpeting and a gourmet chef’s kitchen. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
MLS Number: 30055227
Whitefish
Where: 476 Elk Highlands Dr.
Price: $2,599,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,407
Perched in the coveted Elk Highlands neighborhood, this stunning home offers breathtaking views of Whitefish Lake and the Flathead Valley. It features radiant heated floors, custom ski lockers, an oversized two-car garage, and a second kitchen. The home sits on 2.1 private acres. Windermere Real Estate
MLS Number: 30041586
