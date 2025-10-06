Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2,500,000

Kalispell

Where: 543 Harvest View Ln.

Price: $2,590,000

What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 4,673

This gorgeous home has an open-concept layout that flows effortlessly into the spacious living and dining area. It features two bonus rooms, top-of-the-line appliances, a huge center island, and sleek finishes throughout. It’s situated on a 2.9-acre lot in the highly sought-after Harvest View subdivision. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30046078

Dayton

Where: 41995 Road Y2

Price: $2,595,000

What: Four-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 4,189

This picturesque lakefront Victorian home features massive Flathead Lake and mountain views. It has a rock fireplace, round viewing room, entertainment area, bar, bunk room, and custom pine wood and beams. The home sits on about 1 acre with 87 feet of pristine Flathead Lake frontage. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30055686

Kalispell

Where: 1555 Stillwater Rd.

Price: $2,575,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,067

This 46-acre luxury estate in Kalispell’s West Valley has sweeping views of farm fields, mountains, and Glacier National Park, creating an unparalleled backdrop for a private, serene experience. The home features rustic log accents, a river rock fireplace, upgraded carpeting and a gourmet chef’s kitchen. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30055227

Whitefish

Where: 476 Elk Highlands Dr.

Price: $2,599,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,407

Perched in the coveted Elk Highlands neighborhood, this stunning home offers breathtaking views of Whitefish Lake and the Flathead Valley. It features radiant heated floors, custom ski lockers, an oversized two-car garage, and a second kitchen. The home sits on 2.1 private acres. Windermere Real Estate

MLS Number: 30041586

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].