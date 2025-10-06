Support Kisa for Mayor

Please join me in supporting Kisa Davison for Mayor of Kalispell. I am a business and property owner in the heart of Kalispell and I enthusiastically support Davison to be the next Mayor and leader of Kalispell. Davison understands and will work hard to address the important issues that face the city of Kalispell. Davison will diligently and enthusiastically work to provide accountable service and protect public safety; promote orderly strategic growth; promote the revitalization of downtown Kalispell; and lead the effort to solve the housing crisis. These are extremely important issues that face the citizens of Kalispell and Davison is the right leader to help solve them as Mayor of Kalispell.

Davison is an energetic and dynamic leader who successfully runs a private business and knows how it feels to sign both sides of a paycheck. She has a high energy level and the determination to make Kalispell the best Kalispell can be. I urge you to reach out to her and chat with her and see for yourself how great of a leader she will be for the City of Kalispell. For the sake of making Kalispell’s future be the best that it can be, please join me in supporting Kisa Davison for Mayor of Kalispell.

Jeff H. Larsen

Lakeside