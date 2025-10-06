Winter Weather Closes Section of Going-to-the-Sun Road

Glacier National Park officials on Oct. 4 closed the alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road as winter weather buffeted the scenic highway’s upper reaches over the weekend, blanketing the Logan Pass area in snow and rendering it impassable to motorists between Avalanche Creek on the west side and Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east.

Although the closure initially stretched to Rising Sun east of the Continental Divide, park officials on Sunday moved the closure up to Jackson Glacier Overlook. They also closed the Many Glacier Road on Saturday, but reopened it as far as the Many Glacier Hotel on Sunday as the weather warmed and road conditions improved.

On the west side, the road remained closed to vehicle traffic at Avalanche Creek on Monday morning, with no clear indication of whether the full length of the road will reopen to motorists this fall.

Although the Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes for the season in mid-to-late October, and it is not uncommon for winter weather to prompt temporary road closures before a season-ending storm, the National Park Services is operating with a dramatically reduced staff amid the ongoing shutdown of the federal government, which on Monday entered its sixth day with no budget resolution in sight. It remains to be seen whether road crews will reopen the road to the public, particularly as a skeleton staff still faces the task of removing dozens of detachable guardrails before winter arrives in earnest, and with it the potential of destructive avalanches.

Communication from Glacier National Park staff has been limited to automated text messages, and while the park’s interactive “road status” map has been updated to reflect the closure, it does not include any more detailed information. The park’s main website includes a red banner with a “Government Shutdown Alert.” It reads: “National parks remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown. However, some services may be limited or unavailable. For more information, please visit: doi.gov/shutdown.” The park’s social media accounts have also been inactive, with the last post occurring on Oct. 1. The post’s caption promises to “continue to share critical information about park access, safety, and resources.”

A screenshot of the Glacier National Park Conservancy’s webcams at Logan Pass reveal snow on Oct. 6, 2025.

The Glacier National Park Conservancy, which functions as the park’s nonprofit support partner, has assumed responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the park’s webcams at Logan Pass, which on Monday morning showed a snow-covered Logan Pass parking lot and visitor center. At times, someone wearing a bright-yellow maintenance vest appeared in the camera frame.

Local visitor bureaus have shared what information they know about park operations, but had not posted an update about the road’s status on Monday morning.

Visitor centers and fee stations were closed throughout the park on Oct. 1, while staffing is limited to public safety, garbage collection and bathroom cleaning.

Even with the winter closure in place, visitors may drive along the Going-to-the-Sun Road 5.5 miles from the West Entrance to Avalanche Creek, and 13.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook. Hiker and biker access will be permitted past the vehicle closures as far as the biker/biker closure signs in place for road crew activity and road conditions.

The last day that vehicle reservations were required to access certain Sun Road entrances was Sept. 28.

