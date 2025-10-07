Sid Daoud Should be Mayor

Sid Daoud, without a doubt, is the best candidate in the race for Mayor of Kalispell. Sid’s motto is “Executing the Will of the People.” He truly wants to serve the people of Kalispell, and he is really listening to what the people want.

For instance, Sid knows folks do NOT want a two-lane Main Street, which is really the biggest issue facing Kalispell at the moment.

Both of Daoud’s opponents, Kisa Davison and Ryan Hunter, want Kalispell’s downtown Main Street to be transformed into two lanes. That is a preposterous idea! Because Sid knows that the people don’t approve, he doesn’t approve either.

He believes strongly in the Constitution, and that’s why he cares about what affects the people of our city. He doesn’t want to be Mayor for his own selfish agenda; he’s there to serve the people.

Larry & Lois Eslick

Kalispell