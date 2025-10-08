Support Kisa for Mayor

I am writing in support of Kisa Davison for mayor of Kalispell.



As a longtime business owner, Kisa understands firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing our community. She has built and managed successful local enterprises — from construction to fitness to downtown revitalization — proving her ability to balance budgets, foster growth, and bring people together. Her work with the Kalispell Business Improvement District and her service on the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors highlight her commitment to supporting small businesses and strengthening our local economy.



Kisa also has real-world knowledge of the housing market. Through her years in construction and development, she knows the complexities of permitting, costs, and land-use planning. She recognizes that Kalispell is at a critical moment with both growth and affordability. She is committed to thoughtful development — growth that is planned, balanced, and supported by infrastructure and services, while keeping Kalispell’s small-town character intact. She sees development not as unchecked sprawl, but as an opportunity to create housing solutions, support business, and improve quality of life for families.



Leadership is more than holding office — it’s about listening, collaborating, and taking action. Kisa’s proven track record of business leadership and community involvement makes her the candidate best prepared to guide Kalispell into its next chapter.



Kalispell deserves a mayor who understands both the needs of business and the needs of families trying to find a place to live. Kisa Davison has that rare combination of vision, experience, and leadership. I strongly urge my fellow residents to support her candidacy for mayor.



Cara Ryan

Kalispell