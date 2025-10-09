Ryan Hunter for Mayor

Kalispell voters are fortunate to have a choice of three candidates for mayor. But Ryan Hunter rises above the others.

Hunter has demonstrated a compassionate and commonsense form of leadership during his time on the city council. His background in urban planning is a strong asset as Kalispell deals with growing pains.

Hunter has focused Kalispell’s most important issues, including making sure families can afford a roof overhead by seeking support for more action on affordable housing. He has provided leadership by working to get lead and other pollutants out of our drinking water. He has backed planning that makes sure our kids have safe routes to schools, planning for people not just vehicles. He has proven himself willing to work hard, speak his mind, vote his conscience and listen to others. That is a breath of fresh air in the current political climate.

One of Hunter’s opponents emphasizes her ties to the business community. That’s fine. But it’s limited. She has no real track record in any kind of elected office. Perhaps she should consider serving on the council for a term or two before she runs for mayor.

Hunter’s other opponent does have a track record on the city council. His perspective, however, tends to place the burden of solving community problems on individuals and private groups, sidestepping the responsibilities of the city government. Kalispell needs a mayor with a better understanding of public leadership in order to build a stronger, healthier community that serves everyone.

Ryan Hunter is the best person for the job.

Ben Long

Kalispell