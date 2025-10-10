When Will They Speak Up?

When will Sen. Steve Daines, Tim Sheehy and Rep. Ryan Zinke speak up about the out-of-control ICE agents who hide their identity and refuse to follow the Constitution and the law of due process?



When are they going to speak out about the administration’s blatant attacks on the First Amendment?



When are they going to speak out about the tariff debacle that is financially harming most Americans.



All we hear from them are crickets. They no longer talk with their constituents. They will not hold town halls. They hide.



Our legislators seem to have forgotten that they are supposed to represent we the people and the Constitution, not one man’s personal revenge vendetta.



My message to our legislators: If you don’t speak up and defend what you know is right and honorable, history will not remember you kindly, nor will your voters in upcoming elections.

Barbara Palmer

Kalispell