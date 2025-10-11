Kalispell is at a pivotal moment. Our businesses and families are navigating growth, rising costs, and the need for smart investment in infrastructure. Now more than ever, we need leadership that understands how economic health and community vitality go hand in hand. That is why we are supporting Kisa Davison for mayor of Kalispell.

First, Kisa brings the business acumen and vision we need at City Hall. She understands that when local businesses thrive, jobs grow, revenues increase, and nonprofits and schools are stronger. Her commitment to building a healthy economic climate is essential to keeping Kalispell competitive, attracting investment, and supporting the small businesses that are the backbone of our community.

Second, Kisa is committed to smart, responsible growth. She knows that growth must be paired with thoughtful investment in housing, transportation, and infrastructure if we are to protect taxpayers and keep our community livable. Her approach balances development with long-term planning – ensuring Kalispell grows in a way that benefits businesses, residents, and future generations alike.

Finally, Kisa is a collaborator and a problem-solver. She has shown that she will work with business leaders, nonprofits, and civic partners to tackle tough challenges. Her inclusive style, combined with a focus on results, will strengthen the partnership between city government and the business community, ensuring Kalispell is prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Kalispell deserves a mayor who will lead with vision, pragmatism, and partnership. We urge you to join us in supporting Kisa Davison for Mayor.

Lorraine Clarno, President/CEO

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce