Sid Daoud is a True Conservative

Kalispell has always been a conservative town, and Sid is who we need most to save our city in the fight for Mayor.

Sid is an avid supporter of the First and Secon Amendments and lives by them. He was the only city council member in the entire state of Montana who didn’t support Governor Steve Bullock’s (unconstitutional) lockdown order in 2020. He is very fiscally conservative and will lead the city well in that respect as the next mayor.

Sid is the only candidate who doesn’t want to mess with Main Street by making it a two-lane street. He really cares about local citizens and what they truly want. He is a great guy, a true Montanan who lives and breathes Montana values. He is pro-life all the way from conception to natural death. Sid will lead our city the way it should be led!

Vote for Sid!

Linda Baldridge

Kalispell