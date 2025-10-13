Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $775,000

Lakeside

Where: 212 Sunrise Ln.

Price: $764,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,468

This beautifully updated home is tucked away on a 0.61-acre landscaped lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It features a chef’s kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wood stove, heated crawl space, white oak flooring, metal roof and indoor heated pool. Outside are two expansive decks and a large fenced backyard. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30051191

Kalispell

Where: 654 Pebble Dr.

Price: $760,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,981

This exceptionally designed home sits on a fully fenced 0.602-acre lot and features vaulted ceilings, oversized rooms and an expansive kitchen. It also has a cozy fireplace, heated two-car garage and a bonus room. Outside is mature landscaping, raised garden beds and a private hot tub. Beargrass Real Estate

MLS Number: 30054939

Bigfork

Where: 715 Doug Fir Circle

Price: $769,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,624

This beautifully refreshed ranch-style home perfectly blends comfort and convenience. It features a spacious living room, cozy fireplace, granite counters, new light fixtures, and has been freshly painted. Outside is beautiful landscaping, a large covered back patio, and new metal fencing. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30057158

Kila

Where: 384 Smoke Ridge

Price: $799,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,450

This charming ranch-style home sits on 9.98 acre with lots of mature trees. It features cathedral ceilings, wood floors, and propane wall fireplace with beautiful rock work. Outside is a deck overlooking a well landscaped backyard with lots of fruit trees and views of the surrounding mountains. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30044436

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].