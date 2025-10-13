Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $775,000

Lakeside
Where: 212 Sunrise Ln.
Price: $764,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,468
This beautifully updated home is tucked away on a 0.61-acre landscaped lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It features a chef’s kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wood stove, heated crawl space, white oak flooring, metal roof and indoor heated pool. Outside are two expansive decks and a large fenced backyard. Performance Real Estate, Inc.
MLS Number: 30051191
Kalispell
Where: 654 Pebble Dr.
Price: $760,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,981
This exceptionally designed home sits on a fully fenced 0.602-acre lot and features vaulted ceilings, oversized rooms and an expansive kitchen. It also has a cozy fireplace, heated two-car garage and a bonus room. Outside is mature landscaping, raised garden beds and a private hot tub. Beargrass Real Estate
MLS Number: 30054939
Bigfork
Where: 715 Doug Fir Circle
Price: $769,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,624
This beautifully refreshed ranch-style home perfectly blends comfort and convenience. It features a spacious living room, cozy fireplace, granite counters, new light fixtures, and has been freshly painted. Outside is beautiful landscaping, a large covered back patio, and new metal fencing. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30057158
Kila
Where: 384 Smoke Ridge
Price: $799,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,450
This charming ranch-style home sits on 9.98 acre with lots of mature trees. It features cathedral ceilings, wood floors, and propane wall fireplace with beautiful rock work. Outside is a deck overlooking a well landscaped backyard with lots of fruit trees and views of the surrounding mountains. Montana Brokers, Inc.
MLS Number: 30044436
