Kisa Davison is a Leader

In my years representing The Heart of Kalispell, I’ve had the privilege of watching Kisa Davison lead—whether running two thriving downtown businesses, rolling up her sleeves on a Habitat for Humanity build, or helping guide the work of the Kalispell Business Improvement District. In every setting, Kisa brings the same intelligence, grit, and genuine care for people that define great leadership.

Kisa knows what it means to balance a budget, motivate a team, and deliver results. She’s led through the fires of entrepreneurship, motherhood, and community service—each sharpening her ability to make tough decisions and steward resources wisely. Those are exactly the qualities Kalispell needs as we face rising costs and work to strengthen our local economy.

Guided by conservative principles and grounded in Christian charity, Kisa leads with energy, humor, and heart. I’ve seen her listen deeply, act decisively, and inspire confidence. Kalispell will be well served by her steady, thoughtful leadership.

Rep. Courtenay Sprunger

R-Kalispell