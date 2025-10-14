Daoud is a Genuine Conservative

As a Kalispell voter, you might vote for Sid Daoud if you want to elect the next city of Kalispell mayor who:

Is principled on liberty.

Is a genuine conservative.

Is the only Montanan candidate.

Supports the people of Kalispell wanting traffic moving through downtown on state Highway 93 via four lanes, not two.

Is the only Veteran candidate.

Understands private property rights.

Will maintain Montana values, not Portland values.

Supports limited and constitutional government.

Is principled on liberty and has the voting record to prove it.

Studies the issues before the Kalispell City Council before casting his vote.

Strives to support the voice of the people of Kalispell, not self-interest.

Is principled on liberty.

Votes against government overreach.

Susan Manson

Kalispell