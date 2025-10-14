Skip to content
Letter

Daoud is a Genuine Conservative

Support Sid in the Kalispell mayor race

By Susan Manson

As a Kalispell voter, you might vote for Sid Daoud if you want to elect the next city of Kalispell mayor who:

Is principled on liberty. 

Is a genuine conservative. 

Is the only Montanan candidate.

Supports the people of Kalispell wanting traffic moving through downtown on state Highway 93 via four lanes, not two.

Is the only Veteran candidate.

Understands private property rights. 

Will maintain Montana values, not Portland values.

Supports limited and constitutional government.

Studies the issues before the Kalispell City Council before casting his vote.

Strives to support the voice of the people of Kalispell, not self-interest.

Votes against government overreach.

Susan Manson
Kalispell 

