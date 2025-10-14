Glacier Closes Part of Alpine Section of Going-to-the-Sun Road for the Season

Glacier National Park officials closed part of the alpine section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road for the season on Tuesday afternoon with snow and icy conditions blanketing Logan Pass.

Visitors can still drive from the West Entrance to Avalanche Creek, or on the east side from St. Mary to Rising Sun. The west side of the road is closed to vehicles for the season, while the length of the east side closure will depend on the weather. The park’s interactive “road status” map also shows that hiker and biker access is closed from Upper Haystack Creek on the west side to the St. Mary Falls shuttle stop on the east side due to poor road conditions.

Park officials announced the road closure on Oct. 14 via automated text message. Communication from park officials about road updates has been limited to texts and website updates since the federal government shut down two weeks ago on Oct. 1.

The closure comes after officials temporarily closed the Sun Road on Oct. 4 after winter weather impacted the alpine section of the highway at Logan Pass. The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes for the season in mid to late October.

The park’s webcam, operated and maintained by the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the park’s nonprofit partner, showed a snow-covered Logan Pass parking lot and visitor center on Tuesday afternoon.