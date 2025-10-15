Hunger Relief is Center Stage at Fourth Annual Feed the Need Concert

As the cost of living continues to soar across western Montana, the Flathead Food Bank is turning up the volume.

On November 13, the food bank is hosting its fourth annual “Feed the Need” Benefit Concert in collaboration with Kalispell Toyota. Using a “pay what you can” model, the concert invites the community to gather at the Wachholz College Center for a night with rising country star Drake Milligan, supporting efforts to continue meeting the Flathead Valley’s food needs through the winter.

The concert serves as the food bank’s “big push” to sustain its work, Executive Director Chris Sidmore said, rallying the community around urgent needs. With federal assistance cuts hitting Flathead Food Bank and food programs statewide, demand is greater than ever. The organization hopes to make this year’s concert its most impactful yet, with a goal of raising $150,000 in one night.

This year marks major milestones that could help Flathead Food Bank hit its goals. It will be the largest concert in the event’s history — the first held in the 1,000-seat Wachholz Center, and a major step up from last year’s 400-seat venue.

Drake Milligan, the former America’s Got Talent star who has toured with Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson, will be another “game changer” for the concert, Sidmore said. He’ll be joined by Kalispell favorites Tommy Edwards and Clint Sherman.

“For the first time, it’s going to be this beautiful blend of local talent with a national act,” Sidmore said. “Everyone seems equally excited for both.”

The concert helps power services that are under increasing pressure. The Flathead Food Bank sees 2,000 visits to its pantry each month. Last year, it also provided 11,000 “backpacks” of food to local children, supporting them through weekends and breaks when school meals aren’t available. In 2024, the food bank’s total food distributed reached 1.8 million pounds.

The concert’s timing, Sidmore said, is critical. As seasonal jobs wind down and winter heating and lighting costs kick in, demand for food services rises.

These seasonal stressors are compounded by broader economic realities. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices across the country have risen nearly 30% since before the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Montana Department of Labor reports that housing costs in Flathead County have more than doubled in the past five years.

“The easiest way to break down the current situation is to check out at the grocery store,” Sidmore said. “I go to the store and spend $100 these days, and my reaction is always, ‘This one bag is all I got?’”

Despite growing challenges to food security, the Flathead Food Bank lives by the simple motto: “Everyone deserves food.”

“Sometimes we get some pushback along the lines of ‘this person needs to get out there and pull themselves up with their bootstraps,’” Sidmore said. “But it’s pretty hard to do that if you don’t have a full belly.”

Flathead Food Bank distributes food boxes for Christmas. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Food security is often the first step towards improving other aspects of a difficult situation. Between 2023 and 2024, Sidmore said that more than 1,000 food bank clients stopped needing their services.

One of those clients is a local high school student who sought support during a period of homelessness. As a top student, the assistance from the Flathead Food Bank allowed her to stay focused on school. She now rents a room with co-workers and is preparing to apply to college.

“There’s nothing we celebrate more than seeing people get back on their feet,” Sidmore added. “That’s why we say that we’re not only feeding hunger, but also feeding hope.”

The Feed the Need Benefit Concert will take place on November 13 at the Wachholz College Center in Kalispell. Doors open at 6 p.m, and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are by “pay what you can” donation.

Sidmore encourages the community to “just do it, just show up.”

“The music itself is going to be top shelf, and that’s combined with a good cause,” he added. “There’s really no other event like this.”

