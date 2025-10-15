Kisa Has Leadership Qualities to Lead Kalispell

Kalispell has a very important election coming up in November. Although this is a non-partisan race, it is clear that there is a Democrat, Libertarian and unknown on the ballot. Both the Democrat and Libertarian have voting records for anyone to form an opinion on where they stand as an elected official.

I met the unknown Kisa Davison about a year ago. She was upset with a decision I had made as a commissioner, and she shared her frustration with me about the decision. I explained my position and why I voted the way I did and asked her to take another look at it.

Instead of chastising me in the community, on social media or in the newspaper, she actually took the time to research my decision more thoroughly and told me later that she understood why I voted the way I did.

A clear sign of leadership is when someone takes the time to gather all the information and research an issue before they make a decision. Kisa has that leadership ability. That is why I support Kisa Davison for Kalispell City Mayor.

Pam Holmquist

Flathead County commissioner