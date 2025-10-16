Kalispell Council Candidates Map Out Their Priorities for the City’s Future

Eight candidates are vying for four seats on Kalispell City Council in the upcoming municipal election.

In Ward 1, Wes Walker is running against incumbent Sandy Carlson. Lisa Blank is running unopposed for the seat in Ward 2. Kyle Waterman, Kyle Voigtlander, and Brenton (Wes) Gardner are all looking to take Ward 3’s single open seat. Bruce Guthrie and incumbent Jed Fisher are going head-to-head for Ward 4’s available seat.

Current councilors whose terms are expiring include Councilor Carlson for Ward 1, Councilor Chad Graham for Ward 2, Councilor Jessica Dahlman for Ward 3, and Councilor Fisher for Ward 4. Councilor Ryan Hunter in Ward 3 and Councilor Sid Daoud in Ward 4, whose terms do not expire until December 2027, are both running for mayor. If one of them is elected for the presiding position, the council majority must appoint a temporary successor to the seat within 30 days of vacancy, according to state code. The position would be put up to vote in the next municipal election.

The Kalispell council is composed of eight councilors and a mayor. Two councilors represent each of the city’s four wards. The council serves as the city’s primary legislative body with an appointed city manager, who works as the chief administrative officer.

Ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 17, and the municipal election day is Nov. 4. Residents can drop their ballots off at a voting booth at the county’s election office or mail it in via the postal service.

Candidate Questions

Why are you running for city council and what makes you a strong candidate? What role can city government play in driving down housing costs in order to help Kalispell residents secure affordable housing? Please explain any housing initiatives that you’d support. How do you envision city government shaping the future of downtown Kalispell? Please describe your vision for the city’s downtown core, including initiatives you’d support to improve its business environment, public safety, infrastructure, preserve historic character, and steer future development. What are the most pressing issues facing Kalispell, that are not mentioned above, and why are they important?

Ward 1

Kalispell City Council Council Ward 1 Candidate Wesley Walker. Courtesy photo

NAME: Wes Walker

AGE: 45

HOMETOWN: Columbia, Ohio

EDUCATION LEVEL: Master’s degree in information security engineering

OCCUPATION: Level three security analyst for a U.S. manufacturer

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: None.

1. I am running for city council because I want to see Kalispell live up to its immense potential. We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world and we have a duty to ensure that it stays that way for future generations. I have studied urban design and planning as a hobby for the last 10 years, and I see possibilities for small improvements everywhere. We don’t need radical changes; we need policies and a council that encourages small-scale development on land already inside city limits. We need smarter street designs that are safe for everyone, drivers and pedestrians alike. We need modern solutions to our modern problems, not the same policies of the last 40 years that no longer serve us well.

2. Housing problems in this country are widespread. There are fundamental issues with our housing and mortgage system that a city council is simply unequipped to deal with. The entire system is designed to keep home prices high – bringing them down is no easy task. The best thing local councils can do is try to increase the local supply and soften the demand. Unfortunately, you can’t build new affordable housing. Affordable homes are like affordable cars; they’re used, and you can’t build used homes. New homes, even expensive luxury homes, bring down housing costs in the area by freeing up older homes for purchase. But single-family homes and giant apartment complexes aren’t the only housing options available, they are just the ones allowed by zoning and regulations. Even slightly older neighborhoods in town have a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, and small apartment buildings that the newer neighborhoods lack. Upzoning these neighborhoods to allow those missing housing types would enable more gradual changes in neighborhoods over a period of years, instead of the large disruption of hundreds of new neighbors all at once.

Zoning and regulation changes are long-term fixes for the housing problem. They will take years to take effect fully. In the short-term other options are available. I believe the city should be fully supporting all of our charitable facilities that help to house the unhoused. Facilities like the Samaritan House and the Flathead Warming Center, provide vital, life-saving services to our residents. The city should also look at successful programs elsewhere, such as projects where participants help build tiny homes and earn equity in them. Subsidized rent for individuals can also help as long as there are ways for them to build a sense of ownership and/or equity.

Ultimately, the city needs to put a housing committee together and go through all our options and put together a plan. We can’t solve the national housing crisis, but we can make noticeable progress here at home.

3. While I love our downtown, it needs a lot of help. I thought the downtown plan was a good step in the right direction. Right now, our downtown is more throughway than destination. We need to change that first and foremost. Reducing downtown lanes by one, would greatly reduce through traffic. Less cars may sound like that would mean less business, but other cities have shown this to not be the case. While you may reduce the overall number of vehicles passing through, you will greatly increase the number of people who want to be there and shop. Cars don’t go into stores, people do. We need to do everything we can to make downtown friendly for people.

We have so many great buildings downtown that need to be preserved. A historic downtown designation would go a long way towards that goal. Unfortunately, numerous maintenance issues and upgrades are still needed. The restructuring of downtown would provide a perfect opportunity to make those much-needed improvements, and ensuring we have sufficient developer impact fees would go a long way toward paying for those improvements. Despite what some council members have said, there are millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades and improvements that could be paid for, at least in part, with impact fees, including the upgrades to the downtown infrastructure.

4. The issue that most concerns me, and that I don’t hear near enough people discussing, is our water situation here in the valley. As far as I can determine, no one knows how much water is in the two aquifers that serve the valley, how quickly they replenish, or how much water we are withdrawing. Given the semi-arid climate that we live in and that almost all our water comes from snowpack, it seems like we should have a much better understanding of our water situation. The city needs to promote water conservation efforts to better control our growing use of this most vital resource, such as promoting xeriscaping or alternative ground covers to reduce lawn watering. In addition, the city, in conjunction with the county and other cities in the valley, should work to find answers to those initial questions. How much water do we have? How much growth can we actually sustain before we start straining our water resources? These are answers that we need so that we can adequately plan for our growth.

Councilor Sandy Carlson attends a Kalispell City Council work session at Kalispell City Hall on Oct. 13, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Sandy Carlson

HOMETOWN: St. Paul, Minn.

EDUCATION LEVEL: Bachelor’s degree in social sciences

OCCUPATION: Account manager at Red Cross

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: Kalispell councilor for three consecutive terms, from 2014 to 2025

Over the years Carlson has voted in support of expanding the business improvement district, against revoking the conditional use permit for the Flathead Warming Center last year, and, more recently, supported the downtown redesign plan. Carlson moved to Kalispell in 1986 and has served as an active member of the Kalispell Daybreak Rotary Club over the past two decades.

Carlson declined to answer the Beacon’s questionnaire.

Ward 2

Kalispell Ward 2 council member candidate Lisa Blank appears at a forum in Kalispell on Oct. 1, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Lisa Blank

AGE: 61

HOMETOWN: Not everyone grows up with a single place they can call their hometown, and I’m one of those people. I was born in Toledo, Ohio, but only lived there for six weeks before my family began moving around the country. I eventually graduated from high school in Grand Forks, North Dakota, after living in several different towns along the way.

EDUCATION LEVEL: Bachelor’s of Science in Environmental Science and Public Policy; Master of Art’s in Teaching Science; Doctorate in Science Education

OCCUPATION: Executive director of workforce development at Flathead Valley Community College

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: None

1. Three words capture why I’m running for city council: people, place, purpose.

I am committed to the future of this place and to making daily life better for the people who live and work here. That means supporting local businesses, helping families thrive, and making sure Kalispell grows in ways that keep Kalispell feeling like home.

I’ve spent my career working across science, education, and workforce development. I’ve cleaned up Superfund sites as an environmental scientist, taught high school science, and served as a college professor and dean in career and technical education. Most recently, I’ve led workforce initiatives that connect education, local industry, and community to create more jobs, career pathways and training opportunities.

Every role I’ve held has been rooted in the same goal: making everyday life better by helping people access opportunity, solve complex challenges, and strengthen the places they call home.

I’m a strong candidate because I bring experience, a strong work ethic, commitment, and a track record of bringing people together to get things done. I have learned that the best solutions come from listening to the people closest to the challenge at hand, because that’s where lasting solutions begin.

2. Addressing Kalispell’s housing challenges requires more than a single plan or one person leading the way—it demands strong partnerships, a range of strategies, and a shared commitment to solutions. City government plays a key role in shaping housing affordability by implementing strategic policies, reducing barriers, and fostering collaboration.

I support a diverse range of housing options across income levels, including workforce housing, affordable rentals, and entry-level ownership opportunities. City-led zoning reforms, such as allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and encouraging infill and mixed-use development, can help increase supply.

The city can also lead by offering targeted incentives, like tax credits, fee waivers, and expedited permitting, to reduce development costs and speed up construction. Prioritizing development near existing infrastructure helps keep public costs low and supports sustainable growth. In addition, public-private partnerships and creative financing tools, such as land trusts or revolving loan funds, can help ensure that housing is not only available, but truly affordable and accessible.

Equally important is ensuring that longtime residents, especially those on fixed incomes, can remain in the homes and neighborhoods they know and love. That means investing in housing maintenance programs, energy efficiency upgrades, and community partnerships that ensure seniors have a chance to age in place safely and securely.

3. As Kalispell continues to grow, it’s vital that we preserve the unique character of our historic downtown while also preparing it for the future. I envision a vibrant downtown core that serves as a welcoming community gathering space, a hub for small businesses, and a place where people of all ages and interests feel safe and connected.

I support key components of the Main Street Safety Action Plan to revitalize downtown through targeted infrastructure improvements, better traffic management, and pedestrian-friendly design. Expanding sidewalks, adding landscaping, and improving lighting will enhance safety and accessibility, whether someone is walking, biking, using a wheelchair, or pushing a stroller. These improvements also encourage outdoor dining and increased foot traffic, which benefits local businesses.

To protect the character of downtown, I support traffic-calming measures and rerouting heavy truck and through traffic to the U.S. Highway 93 Alternate with clearer signage. This will make Main Street safer and more inviting. I also recognize the community’s concerns about parking and would support exploring a well-designed parking structure that complements the historic look and feel of downtown. With features like ground-floor retail, a visitor center, or even bike rentals, such a structure can be both functional and contribute to downtown vitality. Preserving our historic architecture is essential, it’s part of what makes Kalispell unique. Any new development should reflect and respect that heritage through thoughtful design and scale. Finally, I’m committed to minimizing disruption to downtown businesses during construction by exploring offset programs for revenue loss and maintaining open, frequent communication.

4. Growth

Kalispell is experiencing rapid growth, and without a clear, forward-thinking plan, that growth risks fragmenting neighborhoods, straining infrastructure, and pushing development into open lands and farmland. But strategic growth doesn’t stop at the city limits. We need strong coordination with Flathead County to ensure that development is managed in a way that protects the character of our region, preserves agricultural land, and avoids unchecked sprawl. A truly strategic plan must prioritize thoughtful, community-centered development, including green space, connected walking and biking paths, local shopping districts, and well-integrated neighborhoods. These elements not only improve quality of life and promote health, but they also reduce reliance on cars, support local businesses, and help keep Kalispell a place people are proud to call home.

Traffic Congestion and Transportation Planning

As Kalispell keeps growing, traffic is becoming more of a problem — especially on the main roads and during busy times of day. It’s not just frustrating; it affects how we live and how local businesses operate. We need a comprehensive plan to deal with traffic, one that includes better traffic flow, more transportation options, and safer, easier connections between neighborhoods, schools, and local businesses. Fixing congestion isn’t just about saving time, it’s also about keeping people safe and holding on to the small-town feel that makes Kalispell special.

Water Quality and Long-Term Availability

Water is one of Kalispell’s most vital resources and ensuring its quality and long-term availability is essential. As more homes and businesses are built, demands on the water supply increase, and so do risks to watershed health. It’s critical to invest in infrastructure upgrades, watershed protection initiatives, and sustainable water management practices to safeguard this resource. Clean, reliable water affects everything — from public health to agriculture to recreation to quality of life.

These three issues are interconnected and how we address them will shape the quality of life in Kalispell for decades. A community that grows thoughtfully, protects its natural assets, and invests in long-tern infrastructure is one that will thrive economically, socially, and environmentally.

Ward 3

Kalispell Ward 3 council member candidate Kyle Waterman speaks at a forum in Kalispell on Oct. 1, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Kyle Waterman

AGE: 50

HOMETOWN: Helena

EDUCATION LEVEL: Bachelor’s degree and certificate in nonprofit management

OCCUPATION: Retail shop owner

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: Former Kalispell councilor from 2018 to 2022

1. I’m running for city council to make sure that my neighbors have a voice on the major issues of growth and public safety in city hall. I have a career of community building and am a solutions-oriented professional in the Kalispell community. What I will bring to the city council is the ability to work independently, do my own research and work for strategic solutions all while working within budget limitations. We need to have council members who cut waste, save for major purchases, and invest our public dollars wisely, and Kyle Waterman has this track record.

Growth is happening to Kalispell and before the character of our town is drastically changed by undirected development, it is time for the city council to take a proactive stance. This will mean fronting some costs like infrastructure improvements downtown so that we can capture the growth we want to see versus the bureaucratic work that developers are currently required to do. We need to make sure to keep our parks and streets safe and accessible for all citizens to utilize them rather than let blight creep into our community spaces. Kalispell needs to be a leader in the Flathead County mutual aid system and make sure to shoulder the burden of growth in city limits – this will let us radiate out strong services to the county rather than pull them in piecemeal to the response system for Kalispell.

I see Kalispell as the regional leader for jobs, services, housing and public safety and I will fight for this vision while on city council. We need our city staff to be held accountable and encouraged to work efficiently and creatively to provide superior services to our residents. Our town is awesome, and I want to keep it this way – rather than let it be changed by unmanaged growth. I have the leadership and experience to make sure the city of Kalispell works for the people of Kalispell.

2. None – we aren’t Russia, and it isn’t the job of the government to direct the free market. We can see that free market principles are working in places around Montana. This said, there are valuable community partners in affordability that the city needs to work with to help build workforce affordability in Kalispell. These other players are land trusts, nonprofits and public-private partnerships that can utilize available state tax credits and coal trust funds to make sure that affordable developments are being built in Kalispell. So, while I say that the government shouldn’t interfere with the free market, it also needs to make sure not to deny these kinds of development opportunities.

Right now, Kalispell has the largest sections of zoned housing density in Flathead County. It is important that the city council makes sure that this advantage isn’t eroded by NIMBYism or poor planning. Supporting Kalispell building up and not sprawling out, is the way to make sure that growth pays for growth in town. This also helps us protect surrounding agricultural lands, public lands and the Flathead River. Density is very important, but I believe that this requires that citizens in high density living should have quality local services including public transportation, parks and recreation opportunities.

Equally important to me than having affordable housing is making sure we have good paying jobs for locals. Right now, what I see is that many of our best paying jobs are building housing for out of staters to buy. We have to make sure that we bring in economic opportunities and that Kalispell is an economic hub for locals.

Initiatives that I support for affordability for locals are what I call affordable traction. Traction is public transportation, accessible child centers in town and safe parks for family recreation. I do not believe that it is the government’s job to provide affordable housing; rather I think it is the government’s job to make sure that economic opportunities exist so that locals can afford this expensive housing market.

3. Having a thriving economic hub in a historic downtown is what I want for Kalispell. In downtown we have a historic collection of two-story train town buildings from the depot building, the court house, banks and Central School. Historically we have leveraged a federal partnership to transform the historic rail into the Parkline pedestrian trail which connects visitors to historic silos, rail features and agricultural land. The preservation of this is an economic opportunity because it is a market potential for tourists and entrepreneurs seeking unique small workplaces.

My vision for downtown Kalispell is to make it a thriving economic destination. To get there, I think we have to implement a three-pronged approach to invest in the road, the infrastructure and historic preservation of Main Street. Sequencing these projects properly will be the challenge for city council and staff must proactively face.

The road of Main Street needs to be replaced. This will be the opportunity to address sidewalks, curbs and the bed of the road. Setting the traffic pattern is part of building the road and I believe the current traffic patterns lead to pedestrian accidents. Traffic comes to Main Street from roads that have left hand turns and, even though the signs say you can’t, traffic wants to turn left. This leads to cars jumping lanes, drivers looking the wrong way and hitting pedestrians. I support having two lanes of traffic and a center turn lane. This is safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists on Main Street.

The infrastructure of Main Street, the pipes underneath, also need to be upsized and modernized. I believe the city is going to need to front this cost and reset future impact fees to buy back this investment. But if this infrastructure upgrade can coincide with the street project above there will be a huge cost saving to Kalispell and for our federal, state and county partners whose regional transportation dollars we will be working with to complete this project.

Finally, I believe the historic preservation of buildings in downtown Kalispell will take public-private partnerships. The city would primarily be a fiduciary manager for state funds from commerce for preservation projects and then local tradesmen and cultural organizations will need to seek the private funding to complete conservation projects. Ultimately, we will be preserving an important part of Montana history but also the economic vitality of downtown Kalispell.

4. Our partnership with Flathead County is one of the largest pressing issues facing Kalispell. This is how we ensure that we have a local 911 call center that can handle and transfer calls across the community, that we have a landfill management plan that is sustainable for the environment and that we have a transportation system that works for commerce and public safety in and around Kalispell.

Interlocal partnerships with Whitefish and Columbia Falls are how we can address issues around public transportation, community health and housing. Kalispell needs to be a leader in these local relationships so that we can work together to address growth and preserve our open spaces and community. Kalispell needs to radiate support into mutual aid services and make sure that we are not undercut by unincorporated growth.

Finally, we have got to make sure that connectivity across Kalispell is available for pedestrians, bicycles and those with limited mobility. Working to develop spaces like the new park on the west side of Kalispell are important investments to connect new developments with old in Kalispell. We have gaps in our sidewalk systems as we have incorporated county roads into city limits. We have to find ways to address this issue before we put more children and families at risk walking around snow berms and in the street.

Though these are the pressing issues, we also aren’t able to address them all at once. So, it is most important that we identify funding strategies and management plans that will address these systematically over time. Kalispell is the economic and regional leader for the Flathead, and our success will be to make sure that growth doesn’t ruin this position. So, what we need right now is to make sure that the city council is leading our way to economic success for all families of Kalispell.

Many of our greatest community issues in Kalispell begin at the edge of town – literally and figuratively. Issues like homelessness will take a multilateral process to resolve with Flathead County, the state of Montana and our federal delegation. I understand this and will work if elected to make sure Kalispell is proactively working to keep Kalispell the greatest town in America. Know your Kyle and vote for Kyle Waterman.

Kalispell Ward 3 council member candidate Kyle Voigtlander speaks at a forum in Kalispell on Oct. 1, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Kyle Voigtlander

AGE: 27

HOMETOWN: Bear Valley, Calif.

EDUCATION LEVEL: Some college, certificate in leadership

OCCUPATION: Small business owner, landscaper and firefighter

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: None

1. Kalispell needs a strong voice. I have been to far too many meetings where our current city council stops listening to our community members publicly speaking about issues in front of city council. I will work to improve our public safety, as a first responder myself I know the importance of having properly equipped and staffed fire and police. I will cut the red tape for small businesses to prosper in Kalispell, while also preserving our historic roots. I will work with our public works to improve our public infrastructure without massive levies and rate increases. Most importantly I will bridge the community-council relations, working to change one work session a month to a round table discussion for the community to participate in. Along with this I will work with other councilors and the mayor to create a public outreach position to keep our community better up to date on current or upcoming agenda items. Unlike my constituents my background lies in the construction and fire industries, which gives me the understanding of how many systems work within the city. I currently own and operate a small landscaping company offering a wide range of services to our community. I also am not a politician, I am a small business owner in our community, unlike my constituent who is three generations deep in political practice.

Faith, Family, Freedom.

2. Kalispell has seen unprecedented growth, with big developers moving in and sweeping up our farm lands to build track homes just to make a buck. We need to focus on smart infill rather than expanding out and putting strain on our already suffering public works systems. I would work hand and hand with our public works and building departments to improve our city, rather than making it harder for young families to live here. I want to see the younger people be able to buy land and build a home that they can raise a family in because they have a vision. We need to get back to having pride in our homes much like our founders did on the east and west sides of Kalispell. Realistically, it is not the government’s role to offer subsidized housing and Kalispell shouldn’t. It would put the cost on the tax payers of Kalispell.

3. Downtown has been a hot topic. Downtown struggles with a lack of night life and businesses drawing people downtown. I will push to cut the red tape for small business owners to open the doors in Kalispell. Businesses face a huge financial burden to open a business due to unnecessary regulations, impact fees and outrageous building “codes.” When a building “changes uses” Kalispell requires them to change everything and bring it “up to code” inflicting huge costs to be able to open a new business in an existing building. This stops many from even attempting to try. We look at the downtown plan proposed a few months ago and, as it looks beautiful, it is not feasible for our town. The federal funding, which would have been great, also had to be matched with $9 million in taxes by us locals. I see downtown remaining two lanes; however, I would work with the state to get Main Street paved instead of the existing loud concrete road. I would cut the red tape to bring restaurants and night life into downtown and our historic district. As a first responder myself, public safety is my number one priority. We need to work with our surrounding departments to provide services to our community. Ambulance transport cost is 4x higher than our neighboring departments and, we need to properly staff both our police and fire while still properly managing our budget.

4. Kalispell is one of the most beautiful areas in the country. From nearby lakes, rivers and mountains we are in the heart of our country. We need to preserve what we have – not change it. Our parks should be clean safe spaces to take our dogs and let our children play; our infrastructure should show pride in what we have as a community. We need to bridge council-community relations by getting more of our families involved with what is being decided within our city. Our community matters and it is time we step up and keep Kalispell, Kalispell.

Brenton Gardner, the third candidate who filed for Ward 3, did not respond to the Beacon’s request our publishing deadline.

Ward 4

Kalispell City Council Ward 4 candidate Bruce Guthrie. Courtesy photo

NAME: Bruce Guthrie

AGE: 61

HOMETOWN: Streamwood, Ill.

EDUCATION LEVEL: Master’s degree in American history

OCCUPATION: Retired teacher

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: None

1. Leading walking tours for the Northwest Montana History Museum piqued my interest in how our community can move forward while maintaining, or even recreating, those qualities that made this a place that people love to live. While I have a lot to learn about the machinations of local government and how to navigate the political realities of policy, I spent my career as an educator teaching students how to access and analyze information. My graduate work in United States history was oriented toward document analysis and connecting outcomes of historical events to their origins in the preceding years. In retirement, I reached a place in my life where I thought I could bring my experiences and skills to bear for a new purpose. My interest in Kalispell’s history made me think more and more about how our community can move forward while maintaining, or even recreating, those qualities that have made this a place that people love to live. I found myself constantly talking to friends about how I’d like to see Kalispell develop. As soon as the bypass went in, I observed the vacant land along Ashley Creek (the site of the first settlement here) and told everyone I knew that I thought it had the potential to be an amazing community park. Now that private citizens have come forward to make that happen, I am grateful beyond words that the current city council understood the vision and cooperated with the project. This is the kind of initiative I hope to be a part of in the coming years. If I have the good fortune to look back on four years of service and point to specific accomplishments, I hope to be able to say I contributed to preserving Kalispell’s historic nature with downtown improvements that will make it vibrant and prosperous for decades to come. I hope to be able to say I was instrumental in improving the role of city council as a hub that brought together public and private community groups and helped everyone coordinate their efforts together. I hope to be able to say that I was a part of bringing Kalispell back to being a place where young people looked forward to returning to after their adventures in the wider world and affording a place to live and a quality of life that left nothing to be desired.

2. Historically, housing was diverse and concentrated in the city with “sprawl” limited to farmsteads and ranching. With the advent of modern life, commuting by car has made it possible to live further from the city and still have all the advantages of city life. With the current needs for housing, it is a good time to look at opportunities close to the city core to build diverse dwellings that can serve different needs and budgets. Housing developments of any kind should be guided towards designs that emphasize efficiency of movement with safe pedestrian and bike travel, access to needed commercial opportunities and well-designed roads. It is incumbent on the council to seek out expert opinions, multiple viewpoints, and be mindful of integrated growth plans before approving new additions to the city. Stopping annexation would quickly turn Kalispell into another Aspen (or Whitefish!) with a stark divide between those who can afford to be “in” while casting everyone who cannot afford housing “out.” So, annexation will be necessary to accommodate for growth and housing diversity. While that is a hard pill to swallow, a need for green spaces and a way to walk or bike between those spaces are design elements I will want to see in any development. The city should look for opportunities to set aside significant tracts either for park development or forest preserves in cooperation with the county or state jurisdictions to protect that land from future development and ensure that significant tracts of green space are open to public use. Bike/pedestrian paths should be required in new developments and along roadways (i.e. the bike path being incorporated in the new construction on Meridian Road) to connect different parts of Kalispell. The “Livable City” model should be kept front and center whenever considering development.

3. Our historic downtown is a valuable resource, and it should be treated as such. In the first decades of the 20th century, local entrepreneurs showed their commitment to Kalispell by building significant structures even as the railroad division point was removed from Kalispell in 1904. They created a legacy of unique architecture that can never be replaced and still delights locals and visitors over 100 years later. Every effort should be made to maintain these buildings and bring them up to code by cooperating with business owners and looking for available grants for historic preservation. Residential locations above the commercial locations on Main Street are an old practice with excellent results when they are maintained in our modern era. High density housing near the downtown can also be a boon to the community as well as provide an option for in-town living that many residents desire.

I would like to see downtown Kalispell teeming with pedestrians enjoying locally owned shops that showcase our unique place in Montana. Our location on a major state thoroughfare is an issue that needs to be overcome, but there are several approaches to that. If U.S. Route 93 could be designated “Historic Route 93” while the current bypass becomes the designated highway, it could open opportunities to make downtown Kalispell a mecca of family-owned shops, restaurants and services that could serve as an economic engine for the community.

Kalispell was designed in 1891 at a “T” shape with the railroad making the top of the “T” and Main Street making the stem. We should work to capitalize on that design by redeveloping Railroad Street, (that’s what Center Street used to be called), into an adjacent business and commerce district. We’ve already made the investment to make it walkable. Limited and focused design standards will create confidence in developers that their investment in the Parkline will be protected. Kalispell’s historic railroad design can have a renaissance as vibrant and prosperous downtown core that includes the very design that created our town 134 years ago. A deliberate development of that Railroad District can bring a whole new energy and quality of life to Kalispell.

4. We can do a better job of connecting different jurisdictions and constituencies together to coordinate our efforts. The speed of Kalispell’s rapid growth is reaching critical levels so the pressure for development threatens thoughtful and informed decision making. A level-headed approach needs to be maintained if we are to develop in ways that are sustainable and will serve our community for decades to come. There are several non-profit citizen-led initiatives addressing homelessness and they should be cooperated with and supported. The city council should have a bull horn at the state legislature for laws that support affordability and tax relief at the state level. If there are ways that childcare can be supported with cooperation between employers and support from the city, it should be explored. Public-private partnerships accomplish many community goals and creative approaches often provide solutions. Innovative approaches should be entertained. Kalispell should lobby our state legislature when it is in session. Communication is the key! The city council should nurture a good relationship with the county and have a “hot line” between the two, so the left hand always knows what the right hand is doing. Jurisdictions are important, but cooperation can also increase efficiency, reduce “wheel inventing,” and avoid redundancy. Transportation is a good example of how the county can lead, and municipalities can cooperate to create a Flathead Valley transportation system that can serve the people of Kalispell. The same goes for state and federal jurisdictions. If we have the means to communicate and a good grasp of the outcomes of the decisions being made at those levels, we can appropriately lobby our interests make sure the people of Kalispell are represented as a community in those places.



Perhaps the most critical issue in all of this is the toxicity that has invaded our local politics. Although the internet is an amazing modern development, it has done us no favors when it comes to creating community and fostering positive communication. It has allowed us to complain from behind our keyboards without having to engage in the kind of face-to-face communication that has historically helped different interests forge agreements that solve problems and move us forward. We need leadership in all sectors of our community – public, private, non-profit and commercial – that sincerely want to rekindle the kind of unified spirit that built Kalispell and has made it a wonderful place to live for over 100 years.

Councilor Jed Fisher attends a Kalispell City Council work session at Kalispell City Hall on Oct. 13, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Jed Fisher

AGE: 61

HOMETOWN: Conrad

EDUCATION LEVEL: Some college

OCCUPATION: Professional fisherman

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: Kalispell councilor from 2022 to 2025

1. I am running for Ward 4 because I feel I have a solid understanding of my constituents’ views, and I vote accordingly. I have lived in the city of Kalispell for 25 years and Flathead County for 43 years and was born and raised in Montana. To be honest, I didn’t see myself running for any office after serving as a Flathead County department head for 35 years. I have discovered that the experience of managing people and numerous departments is quite valuable in making decisions on the city council. In addition to many years’ experiences as a public employee, I come from a farm/ranch background which has instilled a lifelong appreciation for the land and agriculture. A strong candidate should have real life experience in multiple areas. I have a great deal of experience in parks and recreation management, weed control and agricultural practices, building maintenance and management, and even mosquito and gopher control. I worked on our family farm and ranch. I have owned and managed rental homes and apartment units. I have had the opportunity to oversee the historic county courthouse project and built popular parks like Volunteer Park in Lakeside, Flathead River Ranchetts in Creston and Church Slough access in Lower Valley. I have served on several national boards and was a member on the board of The Nurturing Center here in Kalispell. I have volunteered for the Special Olympics and spent several years coaching soccer and basketball programs with recreational programs throughout the valley. As I move forward wanting to represent Ward 4, again I think it is important for people to know I have not taken any money for campaign contributions as this is a zero-budget campaign.

2. The less government involvement in housing costs, creates the most affordable homes for our citizens. I will never support increased impact fees as they will only drive-up costs to the homebuyer. I am interested in exploring a tiny home community like the one I visited for veterans in Kansas City with other city council members – I was beyond impressed.

3. I have been a supporter of the Parkline Trail. It has proved successful in attracting development and businesses. I am excited to see what the new owners of the Kalispell mall will actually bring into Kalispell. I like our downtown! My wife and I frequently do business with the downtown businesses. I voted against applying for the $28 million grant to change Kalispell’s Main Street. This vote was after receiving overwhelming negative comments from many of our citizens throughout the entire community. I also discussed this plan with several long-time downtown business owners who hadn’t been informed or involved in these discussions. This was very alarming as I was told that ALL businesses were involved in changing Main Street, but this proved to be incorrect. Furthermore, I believe this could have been devastating to downtown businesses as the community dealt with the construction for up to a two-year time frame. This could have bankrupted some downtown businesses. Again the people spoke, I listened, and they did not want this. There are historic preservation grants for assisting our aging historic buildings. I’ve been a part of using the funding mechanism for the Flathead County Courthouse. Although this isn’t a popular statement with some downtown business owners – their buildings are up to them to improve and maintain, not up to the taxpayers. That said, I would support some public funding for a parking garage project even beyond what the city council has already supported. Of course, there’s always some improvements that could be implemented to augment public/pedestrian safety. I’ll always support such projects.

4. I support the jail construction proposal. We must do a better job keeping our criminals behind bars. I support police and fire; I was a huge supporter of our recent increased police and fire levy. I will continue to support both of these departments. As far as local crime, with our increase in officers I believe Kalispell will become a safer community. Our judges must sentence appropriately as well. As far as taxes, my taxes have increased by 53% in the last 7 years. I suspect yours have as well. This is unacceptable. As far as infrastructure, roads and streets, I think we have a serious traffic congestion problem. I would love to find solutions for that as soon as possible. Thinking about the mayor election, I hope Kalispell really shows up for this vote. It is highly important, and the mayor is the face of the city. Local elected officials really do matter. PLEASE VOTE NOVEMBER 4TH!!! In the last four years that I have been on city council I’ve realized how few people show up for meetings. If you want your opinion to count you have to show up. Your voice is so important. I, for one, promise to always listen. So please come to the meeting, please show up.

