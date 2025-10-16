Undefeated Columbia Falls Girls Soccer Team Preparing for State Quarterfinals Match with Billings Central

As the Columbia Falls girls soccer team prepares for its home Montana Class A quarterfinal match against defending state champions Billings Central this Saturday, head coach Thomas Clark says his players are excited for the matchup.

The seniors on the team have only ever lost playoff games to the eventual state champions, and two out of the last three years that’s been Billings Central.

“The motivational piece will certainly not be an issue for our group,” Clark said.

But while this next chapter in their season clearly means something more, motivation in general hasn’t been an issue this season for the Wildcat girls. It’s one of the things that Clark said has felt like a luxury as a coach.

“They work hard. We’ve got a great group of leaders that set the tone every day. They don’t want to lose in a practice activity, let alone a game.”

That has allowed Clark and his staff to focus more on helping the team develop its tactics and building group cohesion.

So far, the combined effect has been an undeniable success. The team is undefeated at 10-0-2 and has accumulated a goal differential of 71-3 on the year.

Part of what’s furthered this successful run is the strong foundation that Clark sees his team resting upon. Citing the strong soccer culture in Columbia Falls, Clark said that he and his assistant coach Melanie Byrd have been working with some of the players since they were sixth-graders. Members of the team have been playing together since they were 10 or 12 years old, which gave them a built-in chemistry as they entered high school, which has only grown stronger.

The Columbia Falls girls soccer team analyzes game film at Columbia Falls High School on Oct. 14, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“They’ve been together on this journey for a long time, and they know what it’s like to play in big games,” said Clark, who believes that this is the first time in more than a decade that the girls team has gone undefeated in the regular season.

Still, looking back over the season, Clark sees a tough schedule, despite the team’s unblemished record. The team started its season against Laurel, who defeated them 5-1 last year in a nonconference game and played in the state championship. The Wildcats responded in 2025 by notching a 3-0 win against the Locomotives.

Last week in the final conference game of the season for Columbia Falls, the team faced a Whitefish team fighting for a playoff spot. Clark said that his side went down 1-0, and came back to tie the game with just a few minutes left. Prior to that game, the Wildcats had been trailing for just six minutes all year, according to Clark.

There are five seniors on the team in forward Bella Mann, midfielder Mila Johns, defender Isla Alexander, midfielder Taylor Rodgers and goalkeeper Elaina Dorr.

Dorr, Johns and Mann are all captains. At the goalkeeper position, Clark said that Dorr has16 career shutouts, which is good enough for the school record. Johns is a four-year starter, and Mann is the team’s leading goal scorer with 13 goals and five assists.

“She’s just a kid who is a really good take on player. She can do things on the dribble, but she can also create for other people,” Clark said.

Taylor Rodgers is a two-time all-state wingback who has started since her first year and has plans to play at Division III George Fox University next year. Alexander, who plays center back, has committed to play D1 soccer next year at Virginia Military Institute.

In Central, Clark said he sees a team with a similar DNA in that the Rams are a highly technical group made up of smart players who have experience in the postseason. They bring an 8-1-2 record into their game with Columbia Falls.

“We’re just excited for the matchup,” Clark said. “And excited to be playing playoff soccer.”

The Columbia Falls Wildcat girls soccer team and Billings Central play this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Flip Darling Memorial Field in Columbia Falls.

