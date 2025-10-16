Vote Nathan Dugan for a Whitefish for All

If you’re a working person such as myself, you’ve likely experienced the pain of being forced out of Whitefish due to a lack of housing supply. It’s clear this town needs new ideas and a new approach to this issue, particularly from someone who has personally struggled with this housing issue, which none of the incumbents have.



If you are one of those people fed up with $2,500 rents and million-dollar homes, nobody is more fervently pro-housing than Nathan Dugan. As someone who has worked with him, it’s clear he has bold ideas and isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers to make progress for those of us not privileged enough to establish ourselves in this town. Make no mistake – multi-millionaires who have no skin in the game will not get us out of this crisis. Nathan is the only working-class candidate on your ballot that will soon arrive in your mailbox. I encourage you to vote for him for a Whitefish for all, and not just a Whitefish for the wealthy.

Dakota Whitman

Kalispell