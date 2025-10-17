Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, Oct. 10: ‘Pulls Off Big Alcohol Bottles’

Sunday, Oct. 5

12:13 a.m. Someone was sitting in a 4Runner and bumping beats.  

12:58 p.m. A man was convinced the next-door neighbor committed feline homicide in retaliation of their political differences, which has become tense since the 2024 presidential election.

2:02 p.m. A man who was killing crowing roosters on his property in response to noise complaints said he would “deal with any crowing roosters in the future.”

5:12 p.m. A shopper was concerned that a group of men were purchasing children’s clothes.

Tuesday, Oct. 7

11:26 a.m. Following a confrontation about barking dogs, an officer told the parties involved that they “all have to work together to find a solution.”

4:15 p.m. A nurse did not appreciate his patient calling him a distasteful word for a woman’s genitalia.

Thursday, Oct. 9

10:44 a.m. Someone called to report an “evil” neighbor.

1:14 p.m. A motorist who parked in front of a residence received a note on her car that said to not “park like an —hole” and to “get a [expletive] permit” along with egg residue. The suspect denied the incident to law enforcement but freely offered information about the note while telling authorities to get off her property.

5:04 p.m. A conflict ignited between two neighbors after “100 plums” fell into a woman’s yard during the tree’s demolition.   

6:08 p.m. A Beamer full of juveniles was doing burnouts by the skate park.

7:19 p.m. A motorist wearing red body armor and a helmet was “driving really crazy.”

Friday, Oct. 10

4:15 p.m. A ninth grader and a tenth grader shoplifted some vapes.

6:58 p.m. A Tacoma full of “kids” appeared to be taking “pulls off big alcohol bottles,” but it turned out just be apple juice.

8:06 p.m. A bird caretaker returned with the wrong bird.

11:42 p.m. A group of ski mask-donned kids in a “weird looking suburban looking vehicle” were messing with the stoplight at the crosswalk.

Saturday, Oct. 11

1:39 a.m. A man and a woman wearing dark clothes were looking at the pumpkins in a suspicious manner.

Monday, Oct. 13

6:37 p.m. The driver of a Tesla was tired of being harassed by aggressive drivers.

9:33 p.m. An argument became serious when a hatchet was brought into the situation.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

6:58 a.m. A body on the highway turned out to be a pile of trash.

9:46 a.m. There was a pumpkin robbery.

1:38 p.m. A woman stole a Harry Potter ornament.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

10:04 p.m. Somebody’s grandson came home with a BuzzBall.

7:49 p.m. The driver of a four-door coupe threw a liquor bottle at a pedestrian, who demanded that law enforcement collect the fingerprints off of the vessel.

Thursday, Oct. 17

9:30 p.m. An argument deescalated into being “kosher for the night.”

4:13 p.m. Somebody had questions about pepper guns.

