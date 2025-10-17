Support Ryan Hunter for Mayor

As a former longtime downtown business owner, I wholeheartedly endorse Council Member Ryan Hunter for mayor. With his vision, experience, and dedication, he is the leader we need to make downtown a space everyone can enjoy.

Downtown traffic noise and congestion are the most significant barriers to a thriving business environment. With funding for the Main Street plan gone and the project off the table, Ryan is committed to working with the community to find creative solutions to this problem. He will also collaborate with the state and federal partners to improve the southern intersection of Highway 93 and the bypass to ease traffic flow downtown.

Ryan also recognizes that increasing the number of residents downtown will directly benefit local businesses. He is committed to reforming zoning laws and implementing design standards along the Parkline Trail to ensure that residential and retail development flourishes while being sure to preserve our historic structures.

Furthermore, Ryan will advocate for state and federal funding to improve downtown infrastructure, unlocking its redevelopment potential. He also plans to work with non-profit partners and tap state funding to address homelessness, helping individuals access the housing and treatment they need.

With an urban planning degree and six years of experience on the City Council, Ryan has the knowledge and skills to navigate the challenges our historic downtown faces. He is the best candidate to lead our community and make downtown a vibrant, thriving destination for both residents and visitors.

Margaret Lekander

Kalispell