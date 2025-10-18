A Mayor of Excellence 

Wisdom, discernment, study, and effort are all attributes which exemplify a qualified and accomplished mayor. These are the attributes of excellence.

These are standards that are not just achieved overnight, but over time. The best mayors are the ones who rise to the position as a result of diligence.

Wisdom takes weighing in on many factors from many angles and then deciding the best solution. Discernment is the ability to judge and perceive things clearly. Study requires putting in hours of tedious work reading documents, letters, graphs, and emails from citizens. Effort means working hard and putting in long hours.

The mayoral role shouldn’t be based on a popularity contest but rather on who is able and willing to work long arduous hours behind the scenes. The person who consistently demonstrates these characteristics is the most qualified for the position as mayor of Kalispell.

Ryan Hunter lacks many of these traits. He lacks discernment, and his understanding of Kalispell history is greatly lacking, by his own admission (listen to the City Council Work Session dated August 26/2024). Ryan lacks wisdom in his perception of areas such as water usage (we have an overabundance of water in our town).

Kisa Davison lacks effort, as she only shows up for Kalispell City Council meetings when the topic revolves around building/development and business. One would think that, if she were really that serious about becoming mayor, she would jump at the chance to be at every council meeting. She doesn’t have prior knowledge of what this intensive and detailed role is really comprised of. The diligence, knowledge and experience required would be a rude awakening for her.

The traits that a mayor needs to fulfill their role with excellence come with experience, service, humility, perseverance, and fortitude. There is only one candidate who fits the bill … Sid Daoud.

Sid Daoud is the most competent and capable candidate for the role of mayor. He has lived in Kalispell the longest, he was born and raised in our glorious state (the other two candidates are transplants). By nature, Sid is a servant, an excellent listener, quick to respond and willing to put the wishes of the people of our city before his own interests. He has the best fiscal voting record on the council, he is determined to “Execute the Will of the People,” he is a community helper, and he conscientiously studies the material set before him, so that he is ready to tackle intensive tasks at council meetings.

I urge you to vote wisely. Vote for excellence. Vote for Sid Daoud as Kalispell’s next mayor.

Anthony Barone

Kalispell