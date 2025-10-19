Vote for Ryan Hunter for Kalispell Mayor

Are you proud to live in Kalispell, Montana? What makes a happy, safe, inspiring place in which to live? My husband and I have had the opportunity to visit with relatives and friends who have lived in cities they loved and were proud of being part of their communities. I learned that urban planning provided the foundation for these lovely, comfortable, vibrant places. Here are two.

Grand Junction, Colorado. This community has agriculture, a university, good healthcare and an inviting main street. We have relatives owning a thriving business located there. Another is Prince George, British Columbia. This community has a university, good health care and an equitable housing plan. Visiting a B&B, the hosts loved their town and were proud to give us a tour of Prince George.

It will be an honor for me to vote for Ryan Hunter to become our Kalispell Mayor knowing he has had experience as a council member. He has lived here knowing what the possibilities of this town has, with his knowledge of urban planning. His goal has always been working for the benefit of our community and you, our citizens. Urban planning encompasses transportation, equitable housing, safety, education, businesses plus much more. This must include fair sharing of expenses for improvements and development. Things happen when we work together!

Please join me to vote for Ryan and the future of Kalispell for which we can be proud. With Ryan’s city council experience and urban planning background, he is ready to move into the position of Mayor. He is the most qualitied candidate to become Kalispell’s Mayor. Learn more at www.Hunter4Kalispell.com. VOTE FOR RYAN HUNTER!

JoLynn Yenne

Kallispell