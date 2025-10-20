Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Kalispell

Where: 205 Rosewood Dr.

Price: $547,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,688

This fun and flexible duplex is bursting with retro charm and modern updates. It has fresh paint, new flooring, new HVAC, and newer appliances. The upstairs unit features three bedrooms and one bath, while the downstairs offers two bedrooms and one bath – each with its own entrance, full kitchen, and fully fenced private yard. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30058244

Columbia Falls

Where: 307 Fifth St. E.

Price: $550,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,674

This charming two-story home sits on a quiet street near River’s Edge Park. It has a cozy pellet stove, a single-car garage, bonus room, and fenced yard. The property includes an additional lot, which offers the potential to build or expand. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30058189

Lakeside

Where: 230 Tamarack Woods Dr.

Price: $549,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,040

Perched at the top of Tamarack Woods, this Lakeside retreat offers privacy, quiet, and beautiful lake views. The home sits on a 0.83-acre lot with large windows, a cozy fireplace, and a detached garage. Outside is a campfire area, hot tub, ample parking and full RV hookups. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30058223

Kila

Where: 533 Truman Creek Rd.

Price: $550,000

What: One-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,064

Nestled atop a mountain just outside of Kila, this home sits on 20 private timbered acres. The main level has two large garage bays, laundry, a bonus workshop, and room for a future bedroom. Upstairs is the living and dining area, with picture windows, custom cabinets and new carpet. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30058181

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].