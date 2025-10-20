Inexperienced Council? Inexperienced Mayor? Hot Mess! 

Can you picture it? The new up-and-coming Kalispell City Council will most likely have four new members this next year (possibly six). Just imagine topping that off with a mayor who has never been a council member (or a mayor) and who has zero experience in that regard. What a mess that would be!



The general public needs to understand that these new folks who could become our next city council rarely (if at all) show up for city council meetings.



Imagine an entire new group of council folks – who don’t know the order of things, probably don’t know Robert’s Rules of Order and will face issues (within volumes of paperwork) that they will have to study and grasp – under the headship of an inexperienced mayor.



Kisa Davison (mayoral candidate) doesn’t show up for city council meetings unless they have to do with the topic of business and/or development. We do NOT need a slew of new council members being led by someone who has literally zero experience in this capacity (Davison).



If current council member Ryan Hunter were to be elected as mayor, the new council would be forced to listen to him go on and on and on (just like he does now). Many of the current council members just roll their eyes, put their faces in their hands, and shake their heads when they have to listen to Hunter repeat himself 100 times (and who can blame them?).



As a citizen, I personally don’t want to go to future Kalispell City Council meetings (unless Sid Daoud becomes mayor) and wade through all this muck and mud. Sitting through council meetings is hard enough with the current members who actually know the procedures. I can’t fathom it with a whole new council and mayor who will have to learn everything from scratch!



Realistically, the mayor role is going to take someone educated, strong and experienced, who has common sense and years of council prowess under his belt – such as Sid Daoud – to run this new show.



We need someone with tenacity and patience who will really guide a new council. Sid can lead a new council with more understanding and insight than the other two candidates who, in my opinion, would struggle greatly in that role.



Please vote Sid Daoud for mayor!

Amber Golliday

Kila