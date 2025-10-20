Your Voices Matter

On Friday, October 10, the Flathead Warming Center joined 75 other faith-based shelters across the nation in observing World Homeless Day through a unique initiative: Conversations on a Bench. From 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday, Executive Director Tonya Horn sat outside the Flathead Warming Center for 24 straight hours, engaging in meaningful dialogue with 51 individuals committed to raising awareness about homelessness and exploring solutions for its impacts in Northwest Montana.

Participants included pastors, candidates for elected office, first responders, individuals currently experiencing homelessness, formerly homeless individuals, addiction and recovery specialists, mental health providers, educators, radio personalities, and other community members who care deeply about this topic.

Across these diverse conversations, several themes emerged with striking consistency. Most notably, there was a shared call for greater compassion in our community. Nearly every participant expressed deep love for the community and a strong desire to help those living without shelter. There was widespread recognition of the complexity of homelessness and agreement that no single solution will suffice. Instead, meaningful progress will require collaboration among all stakeholders.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took part in these conversations. Their willingness to engage, listen, and contribute ideas reflects the spirit of unity and empathy that is essential to addressing this crisis. It was inspiring to witness residents, organizations, and public servants come together to educate one another and advocate for compassionate, practical responses.

Continuing these conversations is vital. Conversations not only raise awareness but also foster the community engagement necessary to create lasting change. We believe that by emphasizing empathy and proactive collaboration, and by remaining solution-focused in our approach, the Flathead Warming Center is taking important steps toward building a supportive environment for individuals and families facing homelessness.

Thank you to all who participated. Your voices matter, and your commitment to solutions is deeply appreciated.

Flathead Warming Center Board of Directors