As Whitefish Grapples with Growth and Housing, Four Candidates Vie for Three Seats on City Council

With another municipal election fast approaching, a tight field of candidates has taken shape in Whitefish as four experienced candidates seek three seats on city council, including three incumbent councilors and a newcomer who is no stranger to the local government apparatus.

The incumbents — Andy Feury, Ben Davis and Giuseppe “Gman” Caltabiano — are campaigning to secure their seats for another four-year term, while housing affordability afficionado Nathan Dugan seeks to leverage his advocacy in municipal government into a position of leadership. The election arrives as city officials work to frame out a future of sustainable growth and tackle a raft of challenges related to affordability as year-round residents struggle to maintain footing in Whitefish.

Ballots were mailed out on Oct. 17, and the municipal election day is Nov. 4. Residents can drop their ballots off at a voting booth at the county’s election office or mail it in via the postal service.

Three positions of the six-member council are up for election every two years, while the mayor is elected every four years.

Candidate Questions

1. Why are you running for a seat on the Whitefish City Council?

2. What do you see as the largest issue facing Whitefish, and what would your priorities be if elected?

3. As Whitefish updates its growth policy to guide community development over the next 20 years, what elements of the community plan would you be best equipped to inform and execute, and why?

4. The city’s housing needs assessment shows that more than 60% of the local workforce cannot afford to live in Whitefish. What initiatives should the city consider adopting to remove barriers for locals to secure affordable housing? What housing policies and ideas do you support for Whitefish, and why?

5. Do you have anything else to add regarding your candidacy?

Whitefish City Councilor Andy Feury attends a council meeting at Whitefish City Hall on Oct. 6, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Andy Feury

AGE: 67

HOMETOWN: Whitefish

EDUCATION LEVEL: Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Montana

OCCUPATION: I work in the wood products manufacturing industry and manage our family’s fourth-generation farms in North Dakota and Montana.

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: I have served on the Whitefish City Council from 1991 to 1998, and from 2014 to the present. I served as Whtiefish Deputy Mayor from 1994 to 1998, and as Whitefish Mayor from 2000 to 2007.

1. I am running for a seat on the Whitefish City Council because we have an outstanding city council and a dedicated city staff that I truly enjoy working with. I believe my experience in public service, along with my ongoing passion for this community, uniquely qualify me to continue serving. I have always been committed to helping Whitefish thrive now and in the future.

2. One of the largest issues facing Whitefish is managing rapid growth while maintaining the unique character and sense of community that residents value. As our town continues to attract new residents and visitors, we face pressures on housing affordability, infrastructure, and our natural environment. To address these challenges, we must develop thoughtful, long-term plans that balance responsible development with the preservation of open spaces, local businesses, and the small-town atmosphere that makes Whitefish special.

3. Planning for sustainable growth, which will require collaboration between city leaders, local organizations, and citizens. We can protect what makes our community unique by implementing smart zoning policies, supporting affordable housing initiatives, and investing in infrastructure that meets current and future needs. At the same time, we must ensure that growth does not price out longtime residents or diminish our town’s character. By prioritizing community engagement and responsible planning, we can create a future where Whitefish remains both vibrant and accessible for all who call it home.

I have been part of two previous growth policy updates, which has given me valuable insight into the recurring themes and challenges our community faces during these processes. My experience allows me to recognize patterns and bring a thoughtful, informed approach to policy discussions, ensuring that we build on past lessons while adapting to current needs.

4. Addressing Whitefish’s housing needs has been an evolving process for over 25 years. We have learned that funding is needed to support any long-term housing strategy. Now that we can budget 4 mils from the general fund and 10% of the 3% resort tax collections, which combined total around $1 million annually, we have a stable ongoing source of revenue. This reliable funding stream is critical for advancing our efforts and allows us to plan with greater certainty year after year. Revenue to support rental assistance programs, development projects, and ground leases with our nonprofit partners, Housing Whitefish, Northwest Montana Community Land Trust, and the Whitefish Housing Authority. These partnerships help us leverage resources and expertise to create more affordable housing options for local families and workers. Zoning code modifications can help reduce building costs. Density, minimum lot sizes, setbacks and other changes are being considered as part of our Growth Policy update. The approach however, unlike the State’s top-down mandates of one size fits all, should be with sensitivity to the character of neighborhoods and the investment, and quiet enjoyment homeowners currently have the benefits of. This means we must carefully balance the need for new housing with respect for existing residents, ensuring that any changes enhance our community’s livability and preserve what makes Whitefish such a desirable place to live.

5. I owe many thanks to the people of Whitefish for supporting me and trusting me over the years, and I look forward to continuing to earn both. Above all, it is the people of this community that make it all worthwhile. The dedication, spirit, and willingness to support one another truly set Whitefish apart and inspire me to continue working toward our shared goals.

Whitefish City Councilor Ben Davis attends a council meeting at Whitefish City Hall on Oct. 6, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Ben Davis

AGE: 43

HOMETOWN: I have lived in Whitefish for 14 years.

EDUCATION LEVEL: Bachelor’s degree in finance.

OCCUPATION: Owner, Seven Hills Construction (custom home builder).

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: I have served on the city council for six years; the Whitefish Housing Steering Committee for eight years, including as former chair; and the Whitefish Climate Action Committee for six years. I previously served on the Whitefish Board of Adjustments, and as former chair of the Whitefish Housing Authority.

1. Primarily, because I think it is important. I moved here 14 years ago. I love the amenities in this town, but that’s not why I stayed. I live here because of the people who make this place their home. It is a special community that is worth fighting for. That would be you! Further, I do not wish to live in “anytown USA”. Whitefish is a special place, and I do not seek revolutionary change for it. I do think we need to evolve in certain areas, but my desire is to build on the work of my forebearers who have made such a wonderful place to live over many decades of guidance.

Secondly, I do actually enjoy the work, and it gives me an outlet to use certain skills I otherwise wouldn’t. I realize council meetings may be quite boring to many folks, but I find the issues fascinating. I enjoy the debate, and I enjoy meeting all of you and nerding out on city issues as far as you’d like to go. I have found my professional experiences to be a useful asset, and I think I have more to give.

2. As long as I have been involved in city governance, the issue of managing growth has been paramount. When I joined the City Council 6 years ago, reflecting upon it, we were in a time of crisis. COVID was changing our daily lives, followed by what felt like an unstoppable deluge of visitors and new residents. It might feel a little more “back to normal” now, but challenges persist, and it is a critical time in defining our future.

The top priority for the next City Council will be the adoption of the new growth policy. Extensions of this growth planning are development (zoning) regulations and housing policy. These are key issues for me. We need to allow our town to grow and housing to be built for the people who are moving here, but it is very important that this is done in a thoughtful way that is compatible with our existing community. It is a balancing act which comes up a lot in our work on Council, and finding the right balance is of critical importance to me. We also need to pay attention to what kind of development is occurring, and setting proper guard rails so we are getting the kind of development that works for the locals. Because without the locals, what would this town be? Nothing good!

Other important priorities for me (besides growth and housing) include prioritizing paths and trails, keeping our downtown vibrant, protecting the water quality of Whitefish lake/river, bringing back recycling, and supporting our small/local businesses.

3. The growth policy update, if anyone is not familiar with it, this policy update is the most important thing happening in the city right now. It was last updated in 2007. The growth policy covers many areas of growth including the environment, economic policies, and transportation. However, the most important and difficult section tends to be land use and housing, which is being actively worked on right now.

For my day job, I am a general contractor who builds houses for a living. I also have extensive professional experience in real estate and finance. Prior to joining the City Council, I was board chair of the Whitefish Housing Authority, and I am also a current member and previous chair of the Whitefish Housing Steering Committee. I have found this experience to be invaluable in my efforts on Council. To be clear, I am a community representative first and foremost, but having insight into how these industries function helps me to lead efforts crafting these critical policies.

4. First, the city needs to continue evolving its zoning code to allow for more and better housing to be built. Many reforms have been made, but more are needed. We need to build enough housing for those who are moving here, but the growth must make sense and be compatible with our community. The city should seriously consider character based zoning codes (aka “form based zoning”), to allow for more creative designs that better integrate with neighborhoods. The ongoing Growth Policy update is a critical element to achieve this.

Secondly, the city needs to support the non-profits who are filling housing gaps that the private sector can’t produce on its own. Housing Whitefish, the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust, and others are pushing forward in efforts to build affordable housing inventory over time.

Housing issues are going to be with us for a long time to come. 10 years ago nobody really cared about affordable housing, to our detriment today, and I believe it’s important that doesn’t happen again. We need to establish capacity, people, and resources that can grow over time. I have been an advocate and leader on housing issues for over a decade, since well before I joined the City Council, and it remains a top priority issue for me.

5. If I self-analyzed my time on council, I would describe my approach to the work as follows. I tend to push for thoughtful, pragmatic decision making without the politics or grandstanding you often see in other branches of government. Neighbors making decisions with neighbors. Sewer lines and setbacks, “make government boring again.” I care greatly that the city efficiently delivers the services that the citizens need and depend on, and also knows where good governance should stop. Let people pursue their own happiness, take care of those who need help, and keep state and national issues where they belong. I am a very principled person, and bristle at outsized influences of any particular group, money, or interest. I believe in the value of leadership, not just in ideas but in building consensus and organizing people. Listen to the community, and be strong in their best interests. I greatly appreciate your support.

Whitefish City Councilor Giuseppe “Gman” Caltabiano attends a council meeting at Whitefish City Hall on Oct. 6, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Giuseppe Antonio “GMan” Caltabiano

AGE: 64

HOMETOWN: I have lived in Whitefish for 20 years.

EDUCATION LEVEL: I hold a Doctorate in Electronics and an MBA from the University Milan, Italy, and I am a retired Naval Officer.

OCCUPATION: I built a career as an entrepreneur in both technology and aviation.

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: I currently serve as a Whitefish City Councilor, Chief Pilot for Mission Mountain Flying Services, and Commissioner on the Glacier Park International Airport Board. I am also founder and president of the Glacier Aviation Education Museum.

1. I am running for a second and final term on City Council because I promised to run twice, and I believe in servant leadership. Over the past four years, I’ve held weekly “office hours” on Mondays, meeting one-on-one with hundreds of citizens and businesses. I promised transparency, accessibility, and fairness, and I intend to carry that forward as we take on some of Whitefish’s toughest challenges.

2. The largest issue is managing growth while preserving the character that makes Whitefish special. Growth is inevitable, but sprawl and unchecked development threaten affordability, infrastructure, and livability. My priority is to finalize and implement a strategic Growth Policy that balances opportunity with sustainability.

3. I bring both business and civic experience to this process. On the Airport Board and through my aviation ventures, I’ve worked with federal, state, and local partners on complex, long-term planning. On Council, I’ve seen firsthand how zoning and code affect residents. I can help ensure the Growth Policy is not just a document, but a living strategy that guides land use, traffic, housing, and environmental resilience.

4. Housing affordability remains critical. I supported reforms to reduce parking minimums and streamline Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) approvals. These small but meaningful changes lower barriers for locals to build and stay here. Going forward, I support tools such as public-private partnerships, land banking, and workforce housing incentives that directly address the gap identified in our housing needs assessment.

5. Whitefish is at a crossroads. My record shows I listen, I do the work, and I honor commitments. This is my last campaign for City Councillor, and I want to leave Whitefish with policies that sustain its character for the next generation. Much more information on my record and goals can be found in my website http://www.gmanforwhitefish.com/

Whitefish City Council candidate Nathan Dugan speaks at a Whitefish City Council meeting on Oct. 6, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

NAME: Nathan Dugan

AGE: 35

HOMETOWN: I currently live on Kalispell Avenue in Whitefish but I grew up in Warren, Ohio.

EDUCATION LEVEL: I earned my Bachelor’s Degree at Ohio State and my Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Columbia University.

OCCUPATION: I am the Executive Director of Livable Flathead and a home health physical therapist.

PREVIOUSLY HELD POLITICAL OFFICES: I currently serve as the chair of the Whitefish Climate Action Plan Committee and was elected last year as a Local Government Study Commissioner in Whitefish, where I served as vice chair.

1. I’m running for a seat on the Whitefish City Council because it’s time for a fresh perspective and new ideas.

The current council’s long tenure significantly exceeds the historical norm. Since 1986, Whitefish councilors have generally served only one or two consecutive terms. If all incumbents are re-elected, four members will be serving their second consecutive term, and two will be serving their fourth. This level of experience has its benefits, but it can also lead directly to stagnation.

We can’t afford stagnation right now. Home prices continue to climb, and local businesses are struggling to stay in the downtown core. As members of our community leave to find a more affordable cost of living, we find an increasingly hollowed out community without the warmth and friendliness that defines “small town feel” for me.

Instead of solving our trickiest problems, the current council is better at generating excuses for why an idea won’t work. It’s time to replace the roadblocks with proactive policy that measurably improves life for locals, our workforce, older adults, and future generations.

I offer proven leadership. As a founder of Shelter WF, I’ve demonstrated the ability to work across different viewpoints to meaningfully improve housing policy here in Whitefish and at the state level while working to make it easier for people to understand what is happening at the city and how to get involved. I also worked to build community by founding the Flathead Adult Men’s Baseball League that played its first season in Whitefish this past summer. I plan to bring this same energy and drive to the City Council. I promise to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table and that council decisions are always made in the best interests of the whole community, not just a select group of political insiders.

2. The single greatest threat to the future of Whitefish is the housing affordability crisis.

The data is alarming: According to the 2025 Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment, the median price for homes sold in the first four months of 2025 was $906,625. This is a nearly threefold increase from the 2016 median of $331,936. To put this in perspective, the median home in Flathead County sold for 30% less than in Whitefish during this same period. Since the end of the pandemic, Whitefish home prices have continued to rise at a rate that outpaces the rest of the county.

Rents are equally prohibitive. In June 2025, median monthly rents in Whitefish ranged from $1,711 to $3,750, an 8% increase over just three years. While the nearly 400 apartment units currently in the development pipeline offer some hope for moderation next year, the 2025 Housing Needs Assessment estimates we need to build at least 930 new homes over the next decade. We cannot achieve this goal by sticking to the status quo.

If elected, my priorities to solve this issue are to adopt a new Land Use Plan that explicitly factors in these needs and provides a realistic path to meet them. To modernize our zoning code to legalize “missing middle” home types—including Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. Our current code perversely incentivizes only large, 100+ unit complexes. To shift incentives in our zoning code to promote the building of homes that meet the needs of our local workforce and residents, instead of large-scale properties that primarily cater to the visitor economy.

3. I am uniquely qualified to inform and execute the Transportation, Land Use, and Housing Elements of Whitefish’s new Land Use Plan. While these are my primary areas of expertise, I have been fully engaged with the entire planning process since it began last year, staying current on all draft chapters and the variety of edits made by the Whitefish Planning Commission.

My background gives me a distinct advantage. As a physical therapist, I possess a fundamental understanding of the critical interplay between housing, land use, and transportation—especially regarding how residents, particularly older adults, access and navigate our community. As Chair of Whitefish’s Climate Action Plan Committee, I know how these elements relate to environmental sustainability and the successful implementation of our Climate Action Plan.

This expertise is not just local—it’s recognized well beyond Whitefish. I was appointed to the Governor’s Housing Task Force in 2022 and have been invited to speak at multiple national conferences on land use and housing reform in Montana. Simply put, no other candidate or current member of the Whitefish City Council possesses my depth of experience and knowledge on these complex issues, particularly concerning the nuances and unintended consequences of these critical policies.

4. The city’s Legacy Homes program has shown recent success, with many market-rate and affordable homes currently under construction. We must expand this program to ensure that permanently affordable homes continue to be consistently built alongside market-rate housing. To increase local residency, the city should also explore alternative deed restrictions. Crucially, all city incentives must be structured to ensure a sustained, regular supply of housing to meet Whitefish’s needs.

I strongly advocate for adopting a modern zoning code that legalizes a variety of housing types and incentivizes the smaller homes that locals need. My housing and zoning platform supports adequate market-rate homes that middle-class residents can afford, expanding the pipeline of permanently affordable homes for lower-income residents who are priced out of the market through strategically-aligned incentives, and increasing the availability of “missing middle” homes that seamlessly fit into existing neighborhoods. Lastly, we must empower residents to build on their own land, rather than forcing the city to rely solely on a few large developers to meet our projected housing needs over the next decade.

5. I am proud to have earned endorsements from Montana Conservation Voters, Big Sky 55+ and the Montana Senior Vote Action Fund, and the Northern Rockies Labor Council. I hope to earn your vote on November 4 and I look forward to taking a collaborative approach to getting things done to make Whitefish a better place to live for all of us.

