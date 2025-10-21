Kalispell Joins Western Montana Hazard Mitigation Plan

Kalispell City councilors adopted a hazard mitigation plan on Monday night in advance of the November deadline for local municipalities to approve the proposal introduced by the state.

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) launched the initiative in 2022 to develop regional hazard mitigation plans across the state. Each county and tribal government is responsible for accepting and customizing details about their coverage area for the plan. Flathead County officials approved their part of the Western Montana Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan in early 2025, with a clause that local municipalities accept the plan. Kalispell is the last city in the county to adopt the hazard mitigation plan; both Columbia Falls and Whitefish adopted it in March.

Kalispell Interim City Manager Jarod Nygren said that the plan will “serve as a blueprint for hazard mitigation policies, programs and projects.”

“It would also allow the city to potentially apply for federal disaster funding in the future if anything were to happen in the valley,” he said.

The western region of the state is rated as having very low community resilience in comparison to the rest of Montana, according to a FEMA study that analyzed social, economic, infrastructural and environmental factors. Most counties had not implemented a hazard mitigation plan or had expired plans, which is what prompted the state to introduce the proposal, Juanita Nelson, the emergency management planner for Flathead County, said at a Kalispell council work session earlier this year. Adopting the plan also ensures participants are eligible for federal disaster assistance including an array of grants.

In April, Kalispell councilors delayed adopting the plan to have additional time to review the material and make any recommended changes. Councilor Sid Daoud clarified on Monday night that for federal agencies like FEMA to respond to emergencies in Montana they must work with state officials.

“That was something I was a little concerned about,” he said. “My fear was alleviated by them having to coordinate with the state.”

Once all local governments have approved the plan, FEMA will finalize it with a formal approval.

