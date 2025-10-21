As CEO of GL Solutions – employing nearly 100 talented individuals here in Kalispell – I’ve seen firsthand both the promise and the challenges our city faces. Kalispell needs a leader who truly listens, advocates, and revitalizes from the heart. That’s why I’m proud to support Kisa Davison for mayor.

During my time serving alongside Kisa on the Chamber of Commerce Board and our downtown revitalization committee, I witnessed her commitment to engaging and empowering residents. She consistently brings people together to find consensus, negotiate effectively, and drive progress.

Kisa’s leadership platform centers on open communication, public safety, fiscal responsibility, and affordable housing through free-market solutions – critical issues I’ve discussed with her. She understands that growth is inevitable but must be met with strategic planning and inclusive dialogue. Importantly, Kisa is focused on removing regulatory barriers and empowering developers to build the homes our families need – workable, free-market fixes, not heavy-handed mandates.

We’ve endured years of a city council that too often followed rather than led. Kalispell now needs a mayor who will hold City Hall accountable and champion residents’ voices. Kisa is that leader – principled, pragmatic, and proven.

I urge voters to stand with Kisa Davison: for downtown revitalization, meaningful job creation, affordable housing, and responsive leadership our community deserves.

Bill Moseley, CEO

GL Solutions