Federal Food Assistance at Risk as Government Shutdown Continues

Unless the federal government reopens, Montanans will lose access to SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, next month.

Funding for SNAP, commonly called food stamps, is running dry because of the federal government shutdown. The program is run by states but is federally funded.

Federal officials say money for food benefits won’t be available next month. That’s according to a post on the state health department’s website.

More than 77,000 Montanans receive those benefits. Enrollment has steadily declined from more than 120,000 people in 2017.

State officials say funding for The Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, will continue through November .

It’s unclear when the federal government could reopen. Republicans and Democrats in Congress continue to be at odds over health insurance subsidies.

This story originally appeared on Montana Public Radio, which can be found online at mtpr.org. Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting