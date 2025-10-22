Ryan Hunter is Kalispell’s Best Candidate for Mayor

During a Kalispell City Council meeting in May 2024, the council heard the concept for the forthcoming Ashley Creek Park. It was hard not to be excited by the presentation. A currently vacant lot on the west side of town will be transformed into a public park with trails, picnic tables, and playgrounds. The land is all being generously donated by The Bibler Family Trust alongside funding for construction and an endowment for maintenance. Kalispell is getting a gift for the ages.



After the presentation, city councilors took turns expressing their gratitude and excitement. When it was Ryan Hunter’s turn to speak, he did the same. But he also wanted to know if the park’s parking lot may affect water quality in Ashley Creek, and what steps were being taken to mitigate any potential harm. The matter was addressed satisfactorily, and business proceeded. If not the only critical question asked by the council, it was certainly one of few.



This moment is reflective of Ryan Hunter’s approach to public service. The man takes his job seriously. Even if the issue at hand is seemingly innocuous, Hunter will have done his homework. He thinks critically and is not afraid to ask tough questions others may never think to ask. His decision making doesn’t sacrifice the long term good for short term gain.



When I vote for our next mayor, I want to know I’m voting for someone I can trust, someone that will be prepared, someone who has consistently shown they care about Kalispell’s future. Throughout Hunter’s service on the city council, in moments big and small, he has checked all those boxes. Ryan Hunter has earned my vote, and I think he’s earned Kalispell’s as well.

Sonny Mazzullo

Kalispell