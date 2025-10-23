Skip to content
Seasonal Forecasts Predict Above-average Mountain Snow in Montana

The weekend weather outlook is calling for widespread mountain snow showers

By Edward F. O'Brien, Montana Public Radio
A snowy Mount Brown and Mount Brown Lookout at sunset in Glacier National Park as viewed from Lake McDonald on Dec. 1, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Weather officials have issued their seasonal weather forecast for the Northern Rockies this winter. Montana’s weather outlook for December through February is trending colder than average. Some places could see more snow than normal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says like last winter, another weak La Niña has emerged in the Pacific Ocean.

“We’re looking at better chances that we’re going to see above average snow, mostly in the mountains, Missoula meteorologist Joe Messina says. “On the flipside of that, we should see temperatures that are cooler than average. That’s not just in the mountains, that’s everywhere, that’s mountains and valleys.”

Long range weather forecasts can be tricky and they don’t always shake out as expected. Experts predicted last summer would be very hot and dry, but the reality was more complicated. But according to Messina, the seasonal outlooks are generally more accurate than not.

The weekend weather outlook, meanwhile, is calling for widespread mountain snow showers and a chilly rain/snow mix in the valleys.

This story originally appeared on Montana Public Radio, which can be found online at mtpr.org. Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

