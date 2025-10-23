Soaring and Serene

High on Big Mountain, overlooking the jagged peaks of Glacier National Park and the jewel-like shimmer of Flathead Lake, stands a residence that pushes the boundaries of mountain design. This three-level, ski-in, ski-out home combines bold architecture, luxurious interiors, and brilliant engineering, all crafted through the collaboration of some of the region’s leading design and construction firms.

Contractors with Malmquist Construction managed the complexity of a project quite literally positioned at one of the highest residential elevations in Flathead County. With extreme snow loads and challenging terrain to contend with, the Whitefish-based builders relied on structural steel to achieve the open, expansive feel of the design while maintaining durability for the alpine environment. “We often had snow removal companies shoveling the sight by hand at 4 a.m. so we could continue construction without delay,” explained Andrew “Bear” Barinowski, a longtime project manager with Malmquist Construction. Careful grading, drainage, and planting strategies ensured the home fit not only the land but also provided year-round functionality.

On the interior, Cooke Interiors Studio was tasked with creating spaces that balanced the height and volume of the architecture with warmth and livability. Their design concept was a “blend of Hollywood glam and Montana modern,” explained Barb Cooke. Layered and bold natural finishes like quartzites, most of which are backlit, plush textures and jewel tones — blue being a personal favorite of the homeowners — fill the space. The result is dramatic yet welcoming and cozy.

The home’s lodge-like terrace serves as its outdoor centerpiece. Perched along the ski slope with direct access to the lifts, it includes a sunken living room with firepit, wet bar, and hot tub, all positioned for sweeping views of Glacier. Soaring walls of glass cleverly open with a flip of a switch and disappear into the adjoining walls, opening the home up to the elements. A built-in snow-melt system keeps the space clear year-round, another mid-project decision that made all the difference.

Perhaps the most noticeably dramatic elements are the glass-fronted hot tub, cantilevered beyond the terrace edge, creating a sensation of floating over the ski slopes below — a detail that no doubt required extensive and careful coordination between contractors, engineers and designers.

Inside, the living area serves as the heart of the home. With ceilings over 30 feet and an endless expanse of windows, the space is flooded with natural light and framed by panoramic views. The real showstopper, again, is the 36-foot-long sliding glass wall.

Cooke Interiors Studio curated a striking mix of finishes and textures. Artistic and unique fixtures gleam against velvet and mohair, while quartzite and warm wood tones add natural depth. Lighting was treated as sculpture. Chandeliers sparkle, dotting throughout the great-room. Anchoring the kitchen and dining area is a custom rope-light installation cascading dramatically above it all. Adding a cozy vibe where it would otherwise be expansive, the light fixture is placed with the intention of bringing the scale of the room down a bit. In doing so, it demonstrates how thoughtful interior design can transform grand architecture into a livable home.

The residence is designed to host large gatherings without sacrificing comfort with rooms that include multiple suites, bunkrooms, and a private media room. A whimsical powder room adorned with floor-to-ceiling glass tiles, and even a hidden bookcase door leading to the theater — just for the kids — adds an element of surprise.

Playfulness is woven throughout the design. A 40-foot indoor climbing wall rises through the center of the house, offering a dramatic feature that doubles for recreation. This adventurous touch reflects the spirit of the mountain lifestyle while showcasing the creative solutions to space and how they adapt even in the construction process.

From start to finish, the project demanded innovative thinking and seamless teamwork. Malmquist Construction coordinated the build’s complexity, Cooke Interiors Studio infused warmth and glamour into vast spaces, both working closely with the architect and engineers.

The result is more than a private residence, but a model of collaboration across disciplines. Each firm’s contribution elevated the whole, demonstrating what is possible when architecture, design, engineering, and construction work in harmony.

This Big Mountain retreat honestly stands as a landmark of contemporary alpine design. Bold yet welcoming, glamorous yet grounded, it bridges the ruggedness of Montana with the refinement of modern luxury. With its innovative concepts, playful features, and unforgettable interiors, it sets a new standard for mountain living in the region.

For the teams who created it, the home is both a showcase of skill and a celebration of collaboration. For the homeowners and those who experience it, it is a retreat like no other, embracing its environment, reimagining mountain life, and inspiring at every turn.