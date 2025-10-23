Support Dugan for Whitefish City Council

Whitefish faces an identity crisis. The working-class people who historically gave Whitefish its special character can’t afford million dollar homes. My hardworking, middle-class friends are slowly moving away. Popular stores are closing.

We need action and Nathan Dugan will take it. He’s worked at the local and state levels to create attainable housing. His interviews give housing specifics, showing he’s got solutions. He wants middle income homes and to protect our green space. That’s why he’s endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters, as well as Big Sky 55, Northern Rockies Labor Council, and Montana Senior Vote. A crisis requires action. Nathan Dugan has shown he’ll act. He wants to protect our town’s core identity, a home for hardworking, caring people.

Marti Brandt

Whitefish