Davison is the Best Candidate for Kalispell’s Future

On November 4 Kalispell elects a new mayor in the most consequential election in over a decade. Faced with an affordability crisis, revitalization relapse, and growth challenges my mayoral vote is with Kisa Davison. Her unique combination of community leadership, local government experience and business ownership makes her the best choice for our future. She has the drive, grit, and collaboration skills to solve for our challenges with her clear priorities of accountable service and public safety, strategic growth and downtown revitalization, and solving the housing crisis.

Davison’s promise for accountable, transparent public service and safety will stop the inculpability we’ve seen on issues like PFAS contamination in our water, underground storage leaks and costly development decisions from the city. Her promise isn’t campaign rhetoric – she has a proven record of this in both business and public service.

Davison understands how essential a downtown core is for fostering our sense of community – she lives and runs a business there. Look at Missoula and Bozeman: cities whose urban renewal has made their downtowns attractive for investment and community activities despite big box corridors like our own Hutton Ranch. Downtown core revitalization is one of her priorities, and she has the experience to facilitate and negotiate the varied community interests to move this stalled effort forward.

Davison will fight to cut city red tape, inefficiencies, and unnecessary code and costs that increase housing prices. She’ll leverage state and federal resources to strengthen our position in the housing battle. As the CEO of Westcraft Homes, I’ve participated in three housing groups trying to resolve this crisis – each now defunct because of local and state government obstacles. I’ve been approached by doctors, manufacturers, and business owners unable to recruit employees to our community because of housing costs so I can’t emphasize enough how critical Davison’s drive to solve this problem is to our existing and future workforce. Knowing Davison has the proven collaboration skills to work at all government levels is essential.

Davison is the best candidate for Kalispell’s future – with her combined track record of business, community, and government positions; her fearlessness and drive to speak truth to our short falls; her unwavering commitment to reform and revitalize; and her steadfast belief in transparency and accountability. Kisa is for Kalispell

Brenda Wilkins, CEO

Westcraft Homes