On Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Discover Kalispell Chamber of Commerce invites you to gather for an evening of celebration, recognition, and bold vision at the annual Grand Event & Fundraiser: Charting the Course.

Each year, the Grand Event brings together business and community leaders to honor excellence, raise funds for the Chamber Foundation, and share the vision for the year ahead. In 2025, we are celebrating not only our members and award winners, but also the progress made across our four strategic pillars: Workforce, Advocacy, Community Stewardship, and Engagement. These pillars serve as the foundation for our work—building a strong talent pipeline, amplifying the voice of business, shaping a vibrant and sustainable future, and creating meaningful connections throughout the Flathead Valley.

This year’s event will look different than anything before. Gone are the traditional paddle raises; instead, guests will experience a dynamic, high-energy format designed to spark excitement, foster participation, and create an immersive experience that will be fun and memorable for all. With interactive elements, surprises throughout the evening, and a fresh approach to fundraising, the 2025 Grand Event promises to be as engaging as it is impactful.

As we celebrate a year of bold paths—from innovative workforce programs to expanded advocacy efforts—we continue to chart the course toward a thriving future for Kalispell and the greater Flathead Valley. Together, we honor the accomplishments of today while venturing boldly toward tomorrow’s horizons.

The Grand Event – Charting the Course

November 6, 2025

Hilton Garden Inn

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Get tickets: https://business.kalispellchamber.com/ap/Events/Register/KVFvg4vSnCBCW

Thank you to all our sponsors!

Visionary Sponsor – Marsh McLennan Agency

Award Sponsors – Glacier Bank, Logan Health, First Interstate Bank

Advocate Sponsors – Applied Materials, Central Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical, Compass Construction, Daily Inter Lake, Flathead Beacon, Flathead Electric Cooperative, Flathead Valley Community College, GL Solutions, LHC, Inc, Park Side Credit Union, The Abbi Agency, Three Rivers Bank of Montana, Weyerhaeuser, Stockman Bank of Montana

Partner Sponsors – Complete Restoration LLC, Crowley Fleck Attorneys, Glacier Precast Concrete, Jackola Engineering & Architecture, PC, JCCS, MCS Burbank LLC, MontanaSky Networks, Inc, Rebecca Farm, WGM Group

Associate Sponsor – Express Employment Professionals, InterBel Telephone Coop, Inc, Iron Star Construction, LLC