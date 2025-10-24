Oct. 23: Nursing Home Prison

Friday, Oct. 17

12:13 p.m. An SUV and a “beat up” Subaru were spinning brodies in the parking lot.

4:22 p.m. Someone was sitting on a suitcase and enjoying a package of muffins.

9:29 p.m. A driver was warned for rolling coal.

9:39 p.m. Seven pickup trucks peeled out in all different directions.

9:39 p.m. A silver Honda Civic was spinning hot laps near the skate park.

10:56 p.m. A black Chevy was doing burnouts on the west side.

Sunday, Oct. 19

10:29 a.m. A black lab was detained on a bystander’s front porch.

7:16 p.m. A guy driving a “sporty-type car” was honking his horn and shining brights at someone.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

8:22 p.m. A cigarette kleptomaniac was on the loose.

12:16 p.m. Eight teenagers were inside of a storm drain.

12:21 p.m. Someone who appeared to be tagging a hotel turned out to be an employee treating the walls.

11:09 p.m. A gamer who was talking about someone drinking milk and being able to “smoke weed in the Minecraft game” butt dialed dispatch.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

1:20 p.m. Someone’s vehicle was being assaulted with mint chocolates.

Thursday, Oct. 23

3:08 p.m. A man had large knives “everywhere.”

3:26 p.m. Kids kept doing burnouts in the school parking lot.

10:05 p.m. The neighbor was playing drums in the garage again.

7:17 a.m. A resident who accidently called 911 said she was in “nursing home prison.”