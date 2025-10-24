Oct. 23: Nursing Home Prison

Friday, Oct. 17
12:13 p.m. An SUV and a “beat up” Subaru were spinning brodies in the parking lot.
4:22 p.m. Someone was sitting on a suitcase and enjoying a package of muffins.
9:29 p.m. A driver was warned for rolling coal.
9:39 p.m. Seven pickup trucks peeled out in all different directions.
9:39 p.m. A silver Honda Civic was spinning hot laps near the skate park.
10:56 p.m. A black Chevy was doing burnouts on the west side.
Sunday, Oct. 19
10:29 a.m. A black lab was detained on a bystander’s front porch.
7:16 p.m. A guy driving a “sporty-type car” was honking his horn and shining brights at someone.
Tuesday, Oct. 21
8:22 p.m. A cigarette kleptomaniac was on the loose.
12:16 p.m. Eight teenagers were inside of a storm drain.
12:21 p.m. Someone who appeared to be tagging a hotel turned out to be an employee treating the walls.
11:09 p.m. A gamer who was talking about someone drinking milk and being able to “smoke weed in the Minecraft game” butt dialed dispatch.
Wednesday, Oct. 22
1:20 p.m. Someone’s vehicle was being assaulted with mint chocolates.
Thursday, Oct. 23
3:08 p.m. A man had large knives “everywhere.”
3:26 p.m. Kids kept doing burnouts in the school parking lot.
10:05 p.m. The neighbor was playing drums in the garage again.
7:17 a.m. A resident who accidently called 911 said she was in “nursing home prison.”