As a fellow Kalispell city councilor, I’m proud to support Ryan Hunter for mayor. Ryan embodies the leadership Kalispell needs – principled, pragmatic, and deeply committed to serving the community.

One issue that has sparked public debate is the proposed downtown parking garage tied to the Charles Hotel development. Ryan has consistently approached this matter with fiscal responsibility and transparency. While he recognizes the importance of economic development, he insists that it must reflect community priorities and protect public money.

At our June 2 council meeting, longtime resident Suzanne Wigginton reminded us that the parking garage’s approval is contingent on the hotel project moving forward, yet that project remains uncertain. Ryan has opposed the city fully reimbursing the hotel developer for the garage’s construction, especially when half of the spaces would be reserved for hotel use. He believes the developer should share in the cost, since they would benefit from half the parking spaces. This practical stance reflects Ryan’s commitment to sensible, community-focused solutions, rather than rubber-stamping proposals because they have momentum at city council.

Ryan’s leadership is grounded in listening. He doesn’t just attend meetings; he actively engages with residents, business owners, and fellow councilors to understand all perspectives. As a letter in the Flathead Beacon noted, Ryan “listens to community members, cares about others’ input, and takes thoughtful action.” That’s the kind of leadership that builds trust.

Kalispell deserves a mayor who will prioritize fiscal responsibility and community input. Ryan Hunter is that candidate. I encourage my neighbors to support him, not only for what he stands against, but for the inclusive, forward-thinking vision he brings to our city.

Jessica Dahlman

Kalispell City Councilor