Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 155 Mountain Timbers Dr.
Price: $849,000
What: Six-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 3,877
This home sits on more than 0.75 acres in a tree-line neighborhood and features vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and a chef’s kitchen. It also has a fully finished daylight basement, bonus room, and oversized three-car garage. Outside are two spacious decks and a fully fenced backyard with underground sprinklers. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30050806
Bigfork
Where: 13676 Ridge Loop Rd.
Price: $849,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,021
This authentic log home sits on 2.2 private acres with captivating Swan Range views. It features engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open layout centered around a striking stone gas fireplace. Upgrades include a new roof, well pumps, gutters, and paved driveway. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30057897
Kalispell
Where: 118 Essex Pl.
Price: $849,000
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,006
This five-bedroom home is tailor-made for family living with plenty of room for everyone and everything. The yard is just right for barbecues, swing sets, or a game of tag. The property is located near schools, shopping, and all the outdoor adventures that make this region special. Engel & Völkers Western Fontier
MLS Number: 30056877
Lakeside
Where: 36 Angel Ridge Dr.
Price: $850,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,861
Perched above the treetops on more than 3.5 acres, this stunning log home features vaulted ceilings, large windows, and a spacious wrap-around deck. It also includes a striking rock fireplace, a private loft, and a separate living area for guests. Outside are fenced-in raised garden beds. Performance Real Estate, Inc.
MLS Number: 30056562
