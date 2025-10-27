Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 155 Mountain Timbers Dr.

Price: $849,000

What: Six-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 3,877

This home sits on more than 0.75 acres in a tree-line neighborhood and features vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and a chef’s kitchen. It also has a fully finished daylight basement, bonus room, and oversized three-car garage. Outside are two spacious decks and a fully fenced backyard with underground sprinklers. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30050806

Bigfork

Where: 13676 Ridge Loop Rd.

Price: $849,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,021

This authentic log home sits on 2.2 private acres with captivating Swan Range views. It features engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open layout centered around a striking stone gas fireplace. Upgrades include a new roof, well pumps, gutters, and paved driveway. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30057897

Kalispell

Where: 118 Essex Pl.

Price: $849,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,006

This five-bedroom home is tailor-made for family living with plenty of room for everyone and everything. The yard is just right for barbecues, swing sets, or a game of tag. The property is located near schools, shopping, and all the outdoor adventures that make this region special. Engel & Völkers Western Fontier

MLS Number: 30056877

Lakeside

Where: 36 Angel Ridge Dr.

Price: $850,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,861

Perched above the treetops on more than 3.5 acres, this stunning log home features vaulted ceilings, large windows, and a spacious wrap-around deck. It also includes a striking rock fireplace, a private loft, and a separate living area for guests. Outside are fenced-in raised garden beds. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30056562

