Nathan is the Leader Whitefish Needs

I urge my fellow residents to vote for Nathan Dugan for Whitefish City Council. Nathan combines practical policy expertise with a deep commitment to conservation and community – qualities that are essential for our city’s future.



As co-founder and president of Shelter WF, a pro-housing advocacy organization, Nathan has championed sustainable, affordable housing that protects open space and reduces urban sprawl. He understands that responsible housing policy and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.



Nathan also serves on the Whitefish Climate Action Plan Committee, where he’s advanced strategies that make a real difference – expanding bike and pedestrian infrastructure, improving public transit, and forwarding key items like traffic and parking management to the City Council for further discussion. His leadership has helped turn our community’s climate goals into concrete action.



Beyond policy, Nathan invests personally in the people of Whitefish. He started an annual neighborhood block party to strengthen community connections and founded the Flathead Adult Men’s Baseball League, which now provides recreation for over 70 local residents while also supporting the local Glacier Twins program.



Nathan’s leadership is recognized statewide, serving on the Governor’s Housing Task Force and leading reform efforts. Last year, he was elected to the Local Government Study Commission, where he served as Vice Chair and was the only voice on the side of the 64% of survey respondents who felt that at least some change was needed within Whitefish’s local government. He is driven by his values and is not afraid to be the only person fighting for policies to benefit the entire community.



Whitefish deserves leaders who will protect what makes this place special – our open spaces, outdoor recreation, and a strong sense of community. Nathan Dugan has proven he can do just that. Let’s elect him to City Council.

Kearstyn Cook

Whitefish