Support Kisa for Kalispell Mayor

As a Kalispell native and taxpayer, I am deeply concerned about our city’s future. For that reason, I am supporting Kisa Davison for mayor. Over the past 12 years, I have come to know Kisa well—both as a friend and professionally—and have seen firsthand her dedication to our community.



Kisa’s heart is devoted to preserving what we all love about Kalispell and to keeping our city safe. She believes the city government must do more to advocate for the return of vital mental health and addiction services, such as those provided by Sunburst. Sunburst once provided short-term care and day services that helped keep people off the streets and out of jail, but those programs were suspended during COVID. This issue hasn’t received much attention from the current council or Kisa’s opponents, but she recognizes the vital importance of these services and will make them a key priority.



In addition, Kisa is committed to making the city government more efficient to help ease the property tax burden on local families. As both a homeowner and business owner within the city limits, she understands the issue personally and brings the practical perspective of a businesswoman who offers innovative solutions.



Kisa also believes we must reprioritize our public service budgets to encourage building and revitalization within Kalispell’s core rather than continuing to sprawl outward. Strengthening our city’s heart preserves the character and quality of life that make Kalispell such a special place to live.



I care deeply about our community, and Kisa Davison is the best choice for mayor. I invite you to join me in voting for her—you will not regret it.



Courtney Westphal

Kalispell