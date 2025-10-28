As Thousands Face Losing SNAP, Local Food Banks Stand Together for Montana Families

As the federal government shutdown stretches on, food banks and other food access organizations across Northwest Montana are preparing for a wave of need unlike anything we’ve seen in years. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned that it will not issue November SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, leaving more than 77,000 Montanans, including 48,500 children, without essential food support.

In Flathead and Lincoln counties alone, nearly 4,500 households rely on SNAP benefits each month. Those benefits bring over $1.3 million into our local economy, supporting grocery stores, farmers, and food producers. If this funding disappears, local food banks will face record breaking demand overnight. We are preparing, but can’t replace lost federal benefits alone.

That’s why we stand with the Montana Food Bank Network in urging Governor Greg Gianforte to use available state funds to ensure uninterrupted SNAP benefits during this shutdown. The state’s Debt and Liability Free Account (DLFA) can be used to replace federal funds that have been reduced or rescinded. Other states have stepped in to protect their residents. Montana can and should do the same.

At the same time, we want our neighbors to know that we are here for you. Our local food banks in Northwest Montana remain open and ready to help anyone who needs food.

We are asking our community to stand with us. Sign up to volunteer, donate to your local food bank, or buy food for a holiday food drive. Your support ensures that every family, senior, and child in our valley has a full plate this Thanksgiving!

Backpack Assistance Program

Bigfork Food Bank

Flathead Food Bank

Land to Hand Montana

North Valley Food Bank

Yaak Food Cupboard

West Shore Food Bank

Kids Snackpack Program