Montana Spartan Race Returning to the Flathead Valley in 2026

For the first time in two years, racers will return to the Flathead Valley to slick through mud, crawl under barbed wire, and throw spears at the annual Montana Spartan Race.

The event will take place May 9-10, 2026, at Wrangler Springs Ranch in Bigfork. Its return to the Flathead Valley is made possible through financial and organizational support from Discover Kalispell and the Bigfork Chamber of Commerce.

The weekend will feature four races of varying lengths and difficulty: sprint, super, beast, and ultra.

Discover Kalispell Executive Director Diane Medler described the race as a “key economic driver” for northwest Montana, bringing in “high-value, low-impact visitors.”

When the race last took place in Bigfork in 2023, 7,300 adults and 811 children registered to compete, with 67% of participants traveling from outside the Flathead Valley. Because more than half of the racers stayed in Kalispell lodging while shopping and dining locally, organizers estimate the event generated more than $1 million for the local economy.

Organizers intentionally scheduled the 2026 event prior to the temporary closure of Glacier Park International Airport’s runways for construction from July 6–31 to make travel to the area easier.

“We know the role this event plays for businesses throughout Bigfork and Kalispell,” Medler added. “Plus, having this event here provides locals with the opportunity to participate in an adventure sport challenge close to home.”